Sounders FC Hosts the Portland Timbers in Decision Day Clash at Lumen Field

October 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Sounders FC huddle

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC looks to lock up the third seed in the Western Conference with a Decision Day matchup against Cascadia rival Portland Timbers on Saturday, October 19 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

A victory over Portland would see Seattle secure the 2024 Cascadia Cup. A loss or draw would give Portland the regional title. The Rave Green can also clinch a spot in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup with a win on Saturday.

Seattle and Portland have played 39 times in the regular season since the Timbers joined MLS in 2011, with the series at an even 15-15-9. The two sides have split the season series so far, with each team winning a game at Providence Park earlier this year. Saturday also marks the 122nd matchup between the two sides since 1975 when both teams played in the NASL. Seattle leads the all-time series 57-47-17.

Sounders FC (16-9-8, 56 points) currently sits in third place in the Western Conference while Portland (12-11-10, 46 points) sits in ninth in the West. The Timbers are most recently coming off a 0-0 draw with FC Dallas on October 6 at Providence Park.

Following Saturday's match, Sounders FC awaits its opponent for the best-of-three Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. Seattle is hosting the first match, with the opponent, date and time of the fixture to be announced.

ALUMNI OF THE MATCH - ROGER LEVESQUE

In honor of the club's 50th anniversary, Sounders FC is honoring a club alumni at every home match this year, with Saturday's match featuring Roger Levesque. Levesque joined the Seattle via loan from San Jose in 2005, before signing with the club prior to the 2006 season while the Sounders were still in the USL. He played with Seattle until 2012, making the jump to MLS with the club in 2009. He totaled 205 appearances for Seattle across all competitions during both eras, scoring 40 goals.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Keith Costigan & Maurice Edu

Talent (Spanish): Alejandro Figueredo & Eduardo Biscayart

Local Radio: 950 KJR AM

Talent: Danny Jackson, Steve Zakuani & Michelle Ludtka-Furbush

Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Brad Evans & Diego Arrioja

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

