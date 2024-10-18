Sounders FC Hosts the Portland Timbers in Decision Day Clash at Lumen Field
October 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC looks to lock up the third seed in the Western Conference with a Decision Day matchup against Cascadia rival Portland Timbers on Saturday, October 19 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
A victory over Portland would see Seattle secure the 2024 Cascadia Cup. A loss or draw would give Portland the regional title. The Rave Green can also clinch a spot in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup with a win on Saturday.
Seattle and Portland have played 39 times in the regular season since the Timbers joined MLS in 2011, with the series at an even 15-15-9. The two sides have split the season series so far, with each team winning a game at Providence Park earlier this year. Saturday also marks the 122nd matchup between the two sides since 1975 when both teams played in the NASL. Seattle leads the all-time series 57-47-17.
Sounders FC (16-9-8, 56 points) currently sits in third place in the Western Conference while Portland (12-11-10, 46 points) sits in ninth in the West. The Timbers are most recently coming off a 0-0 draw with FC Dallas on October 6 at Providence Park.
Following Saturday's match, Sounders FC awaits its opponent for the best-of-three Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. Seattle is hosting the first match, with the opponent, date and time of the fixture to be announced.
ALUMNI OF THE MATCH - ROGER LEVESQUE
In honor of the club's 50th anniversary, Sounders FC is honoring a club alumni at every home match this year, with Saturday's match featuring Roger Levesque. Levesque joined the Seattle via loan from San Jose in 2005, before signing with the club prior to the 2006 season while the Sounders were still in the USL. He played with Seattle until 2012, making the jump to MLS with the club in 2009. He totaled 205 appearances for Seattle across all competitions during both eras, scoring 40 goals.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Keith Costigan & Maurice Edu
Talent (Spanish): Alejandro Figueredo & Eduardo Biscayart
Local Radio: 950 KJR AM
Talent: Danny Jackson, Steve Zakuani & Michelle Ludtka-Furbush
Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Brad Evans & Diego Arrioja
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
Images from this story
|
Sounders FC huddle
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 18, 2024
- Sounders FC Hosts the Portland Timbers in Decision Day Clash at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce Sellout for Saturday's Fan Appreciation Night Match Versus LA Galaxy - Houston Dynamo FC
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Orlando City SC - Atlanta United FC
- Injury Report: One out for Decision Day - New York City FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. St. Louis City SC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal Takes on NYCFC this Saturday as Part of MLS Decision Day - Club de Foot Montreal
- Rapids Set to Face Austin FC on Decision Day to Determine Playoff Positioning - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Defend Single-Season Points Record at Inter Miami CF on MLS Decision Day - New England Revolution
- LAFC Hosts San Jose Earthquakes on MLS Decision Day, Saturday, October 19 - Los Angeles FC
- MNUFC Celebrate Legion of the Loons Fans During Fan Appreciation Game on Saturday Night - Minnesota United FC
- Sporting KC Visits FC Dallas in Season Finale - Sporting Kansas City
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Conference-Leading LA Galaxy in Decision Day Matchup - Houston Dynamo FC
- FC Cincinnati Take on Philadelphia Union for Decision Day 2024 - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Hosts Vancouver Saturday in MLS "Decision Day" Playoff Seeding Decider - Real Salt Lake
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Philadelphia Union - FC Cincinnati
- Training Ahead of Decision Day Brings Intensity and Builds Confidence - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC Travels to Chicago Fire for Final Match of 2024 Season - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Hosts the Portland Timbers in Decision Day Clash at Lumen Field
- Sounders FC Hosts Archrival Portland this Saturday in Crucial Decision Day Clash, Presented by EQC
- Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC Name Christine Masse as Chief Legal Officer
- Five Sounders FC Players Called into International Duty for October FIFA Window
- Sounders FC Locks up Top Four Seed in MLS Cup Playoffs with 1-0 Win Over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday Night