LAFC Hosts San Jose Earthquakes on MLS Decision Day, Saturday, October 19
October 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC hosts the San Jose Earthquakes as part of MLS Decision Day on Saturday, Oct. 19, at BMO Stadium. The match kicks off at 6:00 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN LA app, 980 AM La Mera Mera).
LAFC can clinch the number one seed in the Western Conference with a win over the Earthquakes and a Galaxy loss in Houston, and an LAFC advantage in tiebreakers.
This season, the Black & Gold fell 3-1 to San Jose on May 4 at Levi's Stadium in MLS play, and defeated the Quakes 4-1 on Aug. 13 at BMO Stadium in the Leagues Cup Round of 16.
Match Information
Matchup: LAFC vs. San Jose
Kickoff: October 19 @ 6:00 p.m. PT
Where: BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, CA)
Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Listen: 710 AM ESPN LA | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)
