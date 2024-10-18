Minnesota United FC vs. St. Louis City SC Preview

October 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United hosts St. Louis CITY SC on MLS 'Decision Day' - Saturday's 2024 regular-season finale - at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota. MNUFC fans attending the match are encouraged to wear the color black in an effort to blackout the stadium.

MNUFC enters the final regular-season game of 2024 having earned four points across its past two matches: First, the Loons played to a tightly-contested 0-0 draw at Real Salt Lake before capturing a 1-0 victory at Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Minnesota are 5-1-1 (W-L-D) across the past seven games, one of the best records in MLS across that span. The team notably also carries a club-best 405-minute shutout streak into Saturday, seeking to stifle any offensive threats made by the opposition.

On the other side of Saturday's contest, St. Louis CITY SC - although eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention - have had an impressive late-season surge, winning three of their last four matches, including a 3-0 victory over Houston in their latest fixture. That surge wasn't enough to earn a postseason berth, but the momentum St. Louis carries into Saturday could pose a challenge to the home side.

Minnesota United already has a place in the playoffs, but there is still positioning to fight for on Saturday night: The Loons, with a win, can possibly reach as high as fifth place in the Western Conference standings while earning a spot in the First Round. Minnesota are notably 4-1-2 (W-L-D) in their final home game of the regular season, all-time in MLS action, currently riding a four-year win streak in that home finale, since 2020. With all that momentum, MNUFC on Saturday looks to keep up the winning ways as it heads into the postseason, facing a St. Louis side whose only motivation is finishing their season on a positive note.

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Matúš Kmeť - Thigh (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.