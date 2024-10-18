Minnesota United FC vs. St. Louis City SC Preview
October 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United hosts St. Louis CITY SC on MLS 'Decision Day' - Saturday's 2024 regular-season finale - at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota. MNUFC fans attending the match are encouraged to wear the color black in an effort to blackout the stadium.
MNUFC enters the final regular-season game of 2024 having earned four points across its past two matches: First, the Loons played to a tightly-contested 0-0 draw at Real Salt Lake before capturing a 1-0 victory at Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Minnesota are 5-1-1 (W-L-D) across the past seven games, one of the best records in MLS across that span. The team notably also carries a club-best 405-minute shutout streak into Saturday, seeking to stifle any offensive threats made by the opposition.
On the other side of Saturday's contest, St. Louis CITY SC - although eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention - have had an impressive late-season surge, winning three of their last four matches, including a 3-0 victory over Houston in their latest fixture. That surge wasn't enough to earn a postseason berth, but the momentum St. Louis carries into Saturday could pose a challenge to the home side.
Minnesota United already has a place in the playoffs, but there is still positioning to fight for on Saturday night: The Loons, with a win, can possibly reach as high as fifth place in the Western Conference standings while earning a spot in the First Round. Minnesota are notably 4-1-2 (W-L-D) in their final home game of the regular season, all-time in MLS action, currently riding a four-year win streak in that home finale, since 2020. With all that momentum, MNUFC on Saturday looks to keep up the winning ways as it heads into the postseason, facing a St. Louis side whose only motivation is finishing their season on a positive note.
PLAYER STATUS REPORT:
Minnesota United
OUT:
Matúš Kmeť - Thigh (Out)
QUESTIONABLE:
None
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 18, 2024
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce Sellout for Saturday's Fan Appreciation Night Match Versus LA Galaxy - Houston Dynamo FC
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Orlando City SC - Atlanta United FC
- Injury Report: One out for Decision Day - New York City FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. St. Louis City SC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal Takes on NYCFC this Saturday as Part of MLS Decision Day - Club de Foot Montreal
- Rapids Set to Face Austin FC on Decision Day to Determine Playoff Positioning - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Defend Single-Season Points Record at Inter Miami CF on MLS Decision Day - New England Revolution
- LAFC Hosts San Jose Earthquakes on MLS Decision Day, Saturday, October 19 - Los Angeles FC
- MNUFC Celebrate Legion of the Loons Fans During Fan Appreciation Game on Saturday Night - Minnesota United FC
- Sporting KC Visits FC Dallas in Season Finale - Sporting Kansas City
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Conference-Leading LA Galaxy in Decision Day Matchup - Houston Dynamo FC
- FC Cincinnati Take on Philadelphia Union for Decision Day 2024 - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Hosts Vancouver Saturday in MLS "Decision Day" Playoff Seeding Decider - Real Salt Lake
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Philadelphia Union - FC Cincinnati
- Training Ahead of Decision Day Brings Intensity and Builds Confidence - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC Travels to Chicago Fire for Final Match of 2024 Season - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories
- Minnesota United FC vs. St. Louis City SC Preview
- MNUFC Celebrate Legion of the Loons Fans During Fan Appreciation Game on Saturday Night
- Major Artwork by Andy Scott Installed in Saint Paul, MN; Heroic Sculpture and Art Plaza to Open in the Historic Midway
- Eight Minnesota United Players Called up for International Duty
- Minnesota United Announces 2024 MLS Year-End Award Nominees