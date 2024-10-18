Training Ahead of Decision Day Brings Intensity and Builds Confidence

October 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







The two-week "break" from action for FC Cincinnati was hardly one at all. A beak implies work wasn't being done, and that couldn't be further from the truth.

Sure, there was a weekend without a match, but this is the stretch run to the playoffs, and everyone recognized there was work to be done. Training sessions extended out longer, video sessions more focused. The "break" was only a convient term for "no matches on Saturday."

The priority heading into this stretch was about fine-tuning the problems that ailed them in this stretch of the season by working on themselves. It was felt by many last Saturday night, the last time FC Cincinnati played and dropped a 3-1 match to Orlando City SC, that the details were what failed them. That, in general, the performance and the intensity were at an encouraging level, but quick moments sabotaged those efforts and left FCC with a loss.

That's not an excuse, and no one is suggesting there is one to be made. But it's a helpful, real point from which to evaluate and start working.

"(We'll) look to have a plan to push guys in a way where there's motivation going into the Philly game to have a strong ending to the season," FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan said heading into this stretch. "We would like to be in better form going into the postseason, but we've had our struggles and we'll try to find the right group of players to go into Philly, and then we'll turn it around for the playoffs. We have a group that's capable of putting past these struggles and being ready to perform."

The break has also provided some extra time to get healthy. But the focus has been on team cohesion and returning the squad they know they are.

"For us, you know, we're trying to get back on track going into the playoffs. I think it's a great opportunity with a lot on the line this weekend," midfielder Malik Pinto said after training on Wednesday. "Training has been really good. I feel like we've been able to go back to the basics about what makes our team good, and focus on little details that haven't been right in the past couple of weeks. Hopefully we can show that in the game this weekend."

"I feel like the intensity and the training level have been very high. We've been able to go back and just do competition drills that get the most out of us," Pinto continued. "I think you know from the first whistle that's what we need to show, and hopefully, we can do that this weekend.

Confidence building is an essential part of a playoff run, and, unfortunately, FC Cincinnati has not had the results of late that have inspired the confidence necessary. That being said, after the match with Orlando, FCC Head Coach Pat Noonan reaffirmed his belief in the team, saying, "We have good players." Then again, Thursday morning, he made his case for why the team is just on the cusp of finding the edge they need to head into the playoffs.

"There's probably enough examples in the past of teams that haven't had the best form and went into the playoffs and still had the right coach or the right leadership and the right talent to go in and have a strong playoff run and win the title," Pat Noonan said in his pre-match press conference. "I think we have the pieces to make a run at the playoffs and make it in a cup."

Building that confidence is a funny thing. Results can help shape confidence, but oftentimes, finding the right chemistry for a truly confident team can be tricky. And becoming too confident can have its own troubles. Pat Noonan has called attention to those moments at times this season but has always preached humility when speaking of important factors to success for FC Cincinnati.

Heading into Saturday, perhaps the pendulum has swung too far in one way. The match in Orlando saw an improved overall performance, but key moments let them down. So, building up confidence has become key.

But can you build confidence without matches? In Pat Noonan's opinion, the last two weeks have led him to believe you can.

"Based on the last 10 days. I think you can get (confidence) from training, because I think the guys have been really good, and on the back end of poor results, and in some ways, poor performances that could have affected our group in a way where we go into this Philly game, having not trained the right way and not gotten enough out of it," Noonan explained. "And I don't feel that way. I think the guys have been outstanding. The last two or three days have probably been as consistent as we've been. So it doesn't just come from the games."

The international window has made things a little turbulent, something Noonan acknowledged as another hindrance but not enough of one to derail the positive attitude and productive week he saw the team have. There was also a degree of positive returns on Thursday as Teenage Hadebe and Miles Robinson both returned from international duty. Noonan also mentioned that Chidozie Awaziem (who was recovering from a leg injury) returned to the mix for training ahead of the match. The other injured player, Sergio Santos (who was on concussion protocol), rejoined training last week, so the squad is nearly back to full strength*.

The productive lead into Decision Day marks the end of a grueling and brutal season, highlighted by triple-match weeks and long stretches of quick turnarounds. But from here on out, there is some regularity and rest to prepare for matches.

For players in training, that time is huge. In the same way that over studying for a test gives you the confidence to do well, rehearsing for a presentation makes public speaking just a little bit easier. Strong training sessions provide players with the support they need to play their best.

"Confidence is the key. I think it is the biggest part of player success and team success. So that match against Philly on Saturday will be important from this part, because if we win for sure, we will gain some confidence going into playoffs," Pavel Bucha explained at a press conference on Thursday but quickly added the importance of training.

"For me as a player, maybe more important are trainings and how I train, and if I feel that I train hard, then I have a better feeling to go into matches with. More confidence. During this international break, we all worked so hard. So I think that that team built some confidence, also from training part, and I hope we can do it also on Saturday."

FC Cincinnati are running out of time to find their mojo and make a run. But as Pat Noonan has said, it only takes one game. Given all The Orange and Blue have been through, they have no plans of folding things down. They plan on fighting and working until they get things right.

"I would say over the last month, month and a half, where we've had some of our ups and downs," Noonan said ahead of the match Saturday. "It feels like the guys understand that those previous performances are in the past. There's plenty ahead of us because they've been really good. The energy's been what it needs to be.

"Despite all of our, you know, challenges with finding rhythm and consistency with available players, we're going into this in a way where (once) Philly is done, you win that first playoff game, and you have the right energy, you can go on a run. That's all it takes, all it takes is one win and one good performance to ignite the fire that we need to go on a playoff run. So hopefully we get the right performance on Saturday to lead us into those playoffs."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.