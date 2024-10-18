Revolution Defend Single-Season Points Record at Inter Miami CF on MLS Decision Day

October 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The New England Revolution (9-20-4; 31 pts.) will conclude the 2024 MLS season with a visit to Supporters' Shield winner Inter Miami CF (21-4-8; 71 pts.) on Saturday at Chase Stadium. All Eastern Conference matches on Decision Day kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET, airing on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to the Revolution on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157), or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

New England and Inter Miami CF will face off on MLS Decision Day for the second time in the last four seasons, previously locking horns on the final matchday of 2021. That season, New England won its first Supporters' Shield title with an MLS-record 73 points on the season. Entering the final match of the 2024 campaign, Miami is sitting on 71 points and would eclipse New England's single-season points record with a victory. The Revolution can deny the Herons with a win or draw on Decision Day. Miami slightly leads the all-time series against the Revs with four wins in seven prior meetings.

The two Eastern Conference sides met on April 27 at Gillette Stadium in their first matchup of the season, a 4-1 victory for the visitors. In front of a club-record crowd of 65,612 fans in Foxborough, the third-largest crowd in MLS this season, New England pulled ahead just 37 seconds into the match, their fastest goal of the year, off the foot of Tomás Chancalay. Miami's Lionel Messi, who recorded a hat trick in international play for Argentina this week, pulled his team back in front with two goals and one assist in a vintage performance for the 2024 MLS MVP finalist.

Messi owns 17 goals and 15 assists in his 18 league appearances this season, the third-most goal contributions in MLS. Former FC Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez paces the Herons' attack with 18 goals, while Jordi Alba and former Providence College standout Julian Gressel have pitched in 12 assists each. Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender, a United States international, has produced 102 saves and a 1.39 goals against average this season, with five clean sheets. The Herons also boast a bevy of young talent, headlined by Homegrown Player Benjamin Cremaschi and Paraguayan midfielder Diego Gomez, the latter recently topping the 2024 MLS "22 Under 22" list.

Along with Inter Miami, the Revolution were one of only five clubs represented by multiple players on this year's MLS "22 Under 22" list, with Homegrown Players Esmir Bajraktarević and Peyton Miller both earning recognition at No. 10 and No. 22, respectively. This season, Bajraktarević has posted career highs in MLS appearances (28) and starts (21), along with four goals and seven assists in all competitions this year. Miller has accrued 10 MLS appearances and eight starts since his MLS debut on July 17. Both teenagers are available for Head Coach Caleb Porter for Saturday's finale after missing last weekend's match due to international duty.

In New England's defeat at the Columbus Crew last weekend, the Revs were without the two youngsters and two other key starters in defender Xavier Arreaga (Ecuador) and midfielder Alhassan Yusuf (Nigeria). Porter deployed defender Will Sands at left back in place of Miller, as the third-year pro made his return from a foot injury. Forward Dylan Borrero also earned a starting nod on the wing and logged a team-high three shots over 90 minutes. Midfielder Ian Harkes replaced an injured Carles Gil in central midfield, suiting up for his 50th MLS start. Forward and MLS U22 Initiative signing Luca Langoni appeared in his 10th consecutive game for the Revs since his MLS debut on August 24. He will look to add to his two goals and two assists as he faces Miami and fellow Argentine Lionel Messi for the first time.

2024 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match: #34

MLS Decision Day (Matchday #38)

New England Revolution at Inter Miami CF

Saturday, October 19, 2024

6:00 p.m. ET

Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

Major League Soccer Stories from October 18, 2024

