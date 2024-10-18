Houston Dynamo FC Announce Sellout for Saturday's Fan Appreciation Night Match Versus LA Galaxy

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC announced that Saturday's Decision Day match versus the Western Conference-leading LA Galaxy at Shell Energy Stadium is sold out.

Limited standing-room only and verified resale tickets are still available via SeatGeek.

The organization will host Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Verizon, at the stadium on Saturday to celebrate and thank fans that have fueled the team all season long.

The Dynamo will look to determine their seeding for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on what is the final day of the regular season. With a win on Saturday, the Dynamo would set a single-season Club record for points in a season with 54 points.

Additional information regarding the postseason schedule will be confirmed and distributed following Decision Day. Fans can secure their playoff tickets for Game 2 of the Round One Best-of-3 Series at Shell Energy Stadium HERE for as low as $25.

