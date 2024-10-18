Houston Dynamo FC Announce Sellout for Saturday's Fan Appreciation Night Match Versus LA Galaxy
October 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC announced that Saturday's Decision Day match versus the Western Conference-leading LA Galaxy at Shell Energy Stadium is sold out.
Limited standing-room only and verified resale tickets are still available via SeatGeek.
The organization will host Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Verizon, at the stadium on Saturday to celebrate and thank fans that have fueled the team all season long.
The Dynamo will look to determine their seeding for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on what is the final day of the regular season. With a win on Saturday, the Dynamo would set a single-season Club record for points in a season with 54 points.
Additional information regarding the postseason schedule will be confirmed and distributed following Decision Day. Fans can secure their playoff tickets for Game 2 of the Round One Best-of-3 Series at Shell Energy Stadium HERE for as low as $25.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 18, 2024
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce Sellout for Saturday's Fan Appreciation Night Match Versus LA Galaxy - Houston Dynamo FC
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Orlando City SC - Atlanta United FC
- Injury Report: One out for Decision Day - New York City FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. St. Louis City SC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal Takes on NYCFC this Saturday as Part of MLS Decision Day - Club de Foot Montreal
- Rapids Set to Face Austin FC on Decision Day to Determine Playoff Positioning - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Defend Single-Season Points Record at Inter Miami CF on MLS Decision Day - New England Revolution
- LAFC Hosts San Jose Earthquakes on MLS Decision Day, Saturday, October 19 - Los Angeles FC
- MNUFC Celebrate Legion of the Loons Fans During Fan Appreciation Game on Saturday Night - Minnesota United FC
- Sporting KC Visits FC Dallas in Season Finale - Sporting Kansas City
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Conference-Leading LA Galaxy in Decision Day Matchup - Houston Dynamo FC
- FC Cincinnati Take on Philadelphia Union for Decision Day 2024 - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Hosts Vancouver Saturday in MLS "Decision Day" Playoff Seeding Decider - Real Salt Lake
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Philadelphia Union - FC Cincinnati
- Training Ahead of Decision Day Brings Intensity and Builds Confidence - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC Travels to Chicago Fire for Final Match of 2024 Season - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce Sellout for Saturday's Fan Appreciation Night Match Versus LA Galaxy
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Conference-Leading LA Galaxy in Decision Day Matchup
- Houston Dynamo FC Celebrate Fan Appreciation Night to Close Regular Season
- Houston Dynamo FC 2024 Playoff Tickets on Sale
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 3-0 to St. Louis CITY SC on the Road