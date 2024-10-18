Rapids Set to Face Austin FC on Decision Day to Determine Playoff Positioning

October 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (15-13-5, 50 pts.) - will head to Texas for their final regular season match in 2024 against Austin FC (10-14-9, 39 pts.) on Saturday night. Kickoff at Q2 Stadium on October 19 is set for 7:00 p.m. MT

In a Decision Day clash between two Western Conference sides, the Rapids will look to solidify their seed in the 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. While Austin has already been eliminated from playoff contention, Colorado still has multiple different scenarios to determine where the club will land in the playoff picture.

Heading into the match, the Rapids sit at sixth in the conference, with the possibility of moving up to fifth by the end of the night. A win paired with a Houston loss would put Colorado into the fifth spot, but any other result would have the club either maintain their position at sixth or potentially move down to seventh with a Minnesota win.

The Rapids will look to secure their position by bouncing back from their most recent results. While the club is winless in their last three matches, they still have a positive result against Austin in their last meeting to build off of. Colorado posted a 2-0 shutout at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park against the 2021 expansion club thanks so goals from Rafael Navarro and Cole Bassett.

Austin has also struggled of late, with only one win in their last five contests. At home this season, the club has posted a 6-5-5 record, with their six wins being the second-least in the Western Conference in 2024.

In the short history between these two clubs, Colorado has had the most success with a 4-2-2 record over four seasons. The Rapids have recorded back-to-back victories against Austin dating back to last year. Colorado has also never recorded a loss at Q2 Stadium, with a 1-0-2 record down in Austin.

The other end of this matchup will feature former Rapids players Diego Rubio, Gyasi Zardes, and Preston Burpo. Rubio joined the Rapids ahead of the 2019 season and went on to make 114 regular-season appearances for the club, including 97 starts, recording 38 goals and 26 assists. Zardes spent the majority of 2022 with the Rapids, etching his name in MLS history as he recorded his fifth season with double-digit goals. Burpo, who is now the goalkeeper coach for Austin, made 24 appearances between the sticks for Colorado during his time with the club (2008-09), recording four shutouts in that span.

