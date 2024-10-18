Nashville SC Travels to Chicago Fire for Final Match of 2024 Season

October 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







Nashville SC @ Chicago Fire

2024 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 36

Saturday, Oct. 19 | 5:00 p.m. CT

Soldier Field | Chicago, Illinois

Broadcast Details

Apple TV | MLS Season Pass

Radio | 104.5 The Zone

 Match Page  |  Match Stream | Watch Party

Key Storylines

1. Hany Could Make History - Should he score a brace, Hany Mukhtar could become the first player in MLS history to record 10+ goals and 10+ assists in four consecutive MLS seasons.

2. Fastest Hat Trick in MLS History - On July 17, 2021, Hany Mukhtar scored the fastest hat trick in MLS history against Chicago. His hat trick spanned 6 minutes between the 10th minute and the 16th minute.

Joe's All Time Appearances - Joe Willis hit a new milestone for Nashville SC last time out against NYCFC, making his 150th MLS start as a Boy in Gold. He leads the club in all-time starts and matches played in MLS.

Opposition Player to Watch

Maren Haile-Selassie leads Chicago with five assists and eight goals, making him the Fire's most involved player on the scoresheet.

