Nashville SC Travels to Chicago Fire for Final Match of 2024 Season
October 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
Nashville SC @ Chicago Fire
2024 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 36
Saturday, Oct. 19 | 5:00 p.m. CT
Soldier Field | Chicago, Illinois
Broadcast Details
Apple TV | MLS Season Pass
Radio | 104.5 The Zone
Match Page | Match Stream | Watch Party
Key Storylines
1. Hany Could Make History - Should he score a brace, Hany Mukhtar could become the first player in MLS history to record 10+ goals and 10+ assists in four consecutive MLS seasons.
2. Fastest Hat Trick in MLS History - On July 17, 2021, Hany Mukhtar scored the fastest hat trick in MLS history against Chicago. His hat trick spanned 6 minutes between the 10th minute and the 16th minute.
Joe's All Time Appearances - Joe Willis hit a new milestone for Nashville SC last time out against NYCFC, making his 150th MLS start as a Boy in Gold. He leads the club in all-time starts and matches played in MLS.
Opposition Player to Watch
Maren Haile-Selassie leads Chicago with five assists and eight goals, making him the Fire's most involved player on the scoresheet.
