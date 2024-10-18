Houston Dynamo FC Host Conference-Leading LA Galaxy in Decision Day Matchup

October 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC return to Shell Energy Stadium to host the Western Conference-leading LA Galaxy in a Decision Day matchup on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 8:00 p.m. CT. The Dynamo will look to determine their seeding for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on the final day of the regular season.

With a win on Saturday, the Dynamo would set a single-season Club record for points in a season with 54 points. The Dynamo currently sit fifth in the Western Conference with 51 points and a 14-10-9 (WLD) record this season.

The organization will also host Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Verizon, at the stadium on Saturday to celebrate and thank fans that have fueled the team all season long. Limited tickets are still available via SeatGeek.

Additionally, the Dynamo recently launched their "Grind 2 Shine" playoff campaign, inspired by the team's relentless push to win another MLS Cup, to celebrate Houston's first consecutive postseason appearance since 2013. The team is guaranteed to host at least one home match in the Round One Best-of-3 Series, and fans can secure their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs tickets HERE for as low as $25.

Additional information regarding the postseason schedule will be confirmed and distributed following Decision Day.

Houston Dynamo FC vs. LA Galaxy

Saturday, Oct. 19 - 8:00 p.m. CT

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Neil Sika and Lloyd Sam

Spanish: Raul Guzman and Carlos Ruiz

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)

