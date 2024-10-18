Sporting KC Visits FC Dallas in Season Finale

October 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







After starting the season in February with a trip to Texas, Sporting Kansas City will return to the Lone Star State to close out the club's 2024 campaign on Saturday when the team takes on fellow MLS charter club FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on the final day of the MLS regular season.

All seven Western Conference matches will kick off at 8:15 p.m. CT on Decision Day and fans can watch all the action on Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass subscription. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show DALvSKC, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the KC Power & Light District. In addition, radio coverage will air locally on Sports Radio 810 WHB as well as La Grande 1340 AM with live audio streams in the Sporting KC App.

While Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas both enter Decision Day having been eliminated from playoff contention, Sporting has a chance to sweep Dallas in a season series for the first time in 29 years after earning a 3-2 win on July 7 in MLS play and a 2-1 victory three days later in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals.

Sporting forward Willy Agada scored three goals across the two previous match-ups this season, bagging a first-half brace in the 3-2 win on July 7 and striking late in the 2-1 victory on July 10. The 25-year-old Nigerian leads Sporting with 15 goal contributions this season in all competitions with 11 goals and four assists.

FC Dallas forward Petar Musa also scored in both previous meetings -- tallying second-half equalizers in each encounter -- and the 26-year-old Croatian striker leads the hosts with 16 goals across all competitions this season after being signed from Benfica on a club-record transfer fee.

Musa was an MLS All-Star this summer alongside FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes -- who recently started a pair of World Cup qualifiers for Indonesia -- and Musa is one of three Designated Players for FC Dallas along with 23-year-old U.S. Men's National Team forward Jesus Ferreira and 22-year-old Argentine playmaker Alan Velasco.

Sporting has three regular season road wins at FC Dallas since 2018 -- more than any other team -- and Daniel Salloi has scored eight goals in the series over that span, his most against any MLS opponent and the most by any KC player in the all-time series.

Saturday's season finale will be the last MLS match at Toyota Stadium before construction begins on a $182 million renovation to be completed in 2028. Conversely, Saturday will be the first MLS match refereed by Katja Koroleva who officiated at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and was also assigned the 2023 NWSL Championship.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas

2024 MLS Regular Season | Match 34

Saturday, Oct. 19 | 8 p.m. CT (8:15 kickoff)

Toyota Stadium | Frisco, Texas

Broadcast Schedule:

Apple TV | MLS Season Pass

English Radio | Sports Radio 810 WHB

Spanish Radio | La Grande 1340 AM

