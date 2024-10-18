CF Montréal Takes on NYCFC this Saturday as Part of MLS Decision Day
October 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal has one last chance to qualify for the playoffs when it takes on New York City FC this Saturday at Stade Saputo at 6:00 p.m. EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN690.ca). This will be the 17th consecutive sold-out match this season.
Montreal (10-13-10, 9th - 40 pts) is currently tied with D.C. United (8th - 40 pts). A win or a draw against NYCFC would secure the Bleu-blanc-noir a playoff spot.
CF Montréal can also qualify for the playoffs with a loss if Philadelphia Union (11th - 37 pts) lose to FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United (12th - 37 pts) lose to Orlando City.
Jonathan Sirois and his teammates have not conceded a goal at Stade Saputo since September 14, during the last 235 minutes of play.
Quebec midfielder Nathan Saliba will miss the match due to yellow card accumulation.
New York City FC (14-11-8, 5th - 50 points) are unbeaten in their last four games and have already qualified for the playoffs. Nick Cushing's squad will be looking to overtake Orlando City in 4th place in the Eastern Conference standings for home field advantage in the playoffs.
The Club will celebrate Fan Appreciation Night. The first 5,000 fans to arrive at Stade Saputo will receive a CF Montréal bandana. Posters of the end-of-season team photo will be distributed after the final whistle. The Club will also be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the 1994 playoff championship.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 18, 2024
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce Sellout for Saturday's Fan Appreciation Night Match Versus LA Galaxy - Houston Dynamo FC
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Orlando City SC - Atlanta United FC
- Injury Report: One out for Decision Day - New York City FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. St. Louis City SC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal Takes on NYCFC this Saturday as Part of MLS Decision Day - Club de Foot Montreal
- Rapids Set to Face Austin FC on Decision Day to Determine Playoff Positioning - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Defend Single-Season Points Record at Inter Miami CF on MLS Decision Day - New England Revolution
- LAFC Hosts San Jose Earthquakes on MLS Decision Day, Saturday, October 19 - Los Angeles FC
- MNUFC Celebrate Legion of the Loons Fans During Fan Appreciation Game on Saturday Night - Minnesota United FC
- Sporting KC Visits FC Dallas in Season Finale - Sporting Kansas City
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Conference-Leading LA Galaxy in Decision Day Matchup - Houston Dynamo FC
- FC Cincinnati Take on Philadelphia Union for Decision Day 2024 - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Hosts Vancouver Saturday in MLS "Decision Day" Playoff Seeding Decider - Real Salt Lake
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Philadelphia Union - FC Cincinnati
- Training Ahead of Decision Day Brings Intensity and Builds Confidence - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC Travels to Chicago Fire for Final Match of 2024 Season - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Club de Foot Montreal Stories
- CF Montréal Takes on NYCFC this Saturday as Part of MLS Decision Day
- All 17 Regular Season Matches at Stade Saputo Sold Out
- CF Montréal and Fondation Jeunes en Tête Join Forces in Support of Teen Mental Health
- Club de Soccer Les Ambassadeurs de Saint-Jérôme Joins CF Montréal's Scouting and Development Centre
- CF Montreal Falls, 2-0, to Charlotte FC