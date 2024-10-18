CF Montréal Takes on NYCFC this Saturday as Part of MLS Decision Day

October 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal has one last chance to qualify for the playoffs when it takes on New York City FC this Saturday at Stade Saputo at 6:00 p.m. EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN690.ca). This will be the 17th consecutive sold-out match this season.

Montreal (10-13-10, 9th - 40 pts) is currently tied with D.C. United (8th - 40 pts). A win or a draw against NYCFC would secure the Bleu-blanc-noir a playoff spot.

CF Montréal can also qualify for the playoffs with a loss if Philadelphia Union (11th - 37 pts) lose to FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United (12th - 37 pts) lose to Orlando City.

Jonathan Sirois and his teammates have not conceded a goal at Stade Saputo since September 14, during the last 235 minutes of play.

Quebec midfielder Nathan Saliba will miss the match due to yellow card accumulation.

New York City FC (14-11-8, 5th - 50 points) are unbeaten in their last four games and have already qualified for the playoffs. Nick Cushing's squad will be looking to overtake Orlando City in 4th place in the Eastern Conference standings for home field advantage in the playoffs.

The Club will celebrate Fan Appreciation Night. The first 5,000 fans to arrive at Stade Saputo will receive a CF Montréal bandana. Posters of the end-of-season team photo will be distributed after the final whistle. The Club will also be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the 1994 playoff championship.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.