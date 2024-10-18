Injury Report: One out for Decision Day
October 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC face CF Montréal at Stade Saputo on Decision Day this Saturday, October 19 at 6:00pm.
Head Coach Nick Cushing will be without one player for the game as Malachi Jones continues his recovery from a broken tibia and fibula of the right leg.
You can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2024 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.
Player Availability Report
Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 18, 2024
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce Sellout for Saturday's Fan Appreciation Night Match Versus LA Galaxy - Houston Dynamo FC
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Orlando City SC - Atlanta United FC
- Injury Report: One out for Decision Day - New York City FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. St. Louis City SC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal Takes on NYCFC this Saturday as Part of MLS Decision Day - Club de Foot Montreal
- Rapids Set to Face Austin FC on Decision Day to Determine Playoff Positioning - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Defend Single-Season Points Record at Inter Miami CF on MLS Decision Day - New England Revolution
- LAFC Hosts San Jose Earthquakes on MLS Decision Day, Saturday, October 19 - Los Angeles FC
- MNUFC Celebrate Legion of the Loons Fans During Fan Appreciation Game on Saturday Night - Minnesota United FC
- Sporting KC Visits FC Dallas in Season Finale - Sporting Kansas City
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Conference-Leading LA Galaxy in Decision Day Matchup - Houston Dynamo FC
- FC Cincinnati Take on Philadelphia Union for Decision Day 2024 - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Hosts Vancouver Saturday in MLS "Decision Day" Playoff Seeding Decider - Real Salt Lake
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Philadelphia Union - FC Cincinnati
- Training Ahead of Decision Day Brings Intensity and Builds Confidence - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC Travels to Chicago Fire for Final Match of 2024 Season - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York City FC Stories
- Injury Report: One out for Decision Day
- Keys to the Match: Decision Day
- International Report: Five Involved in International Duty
- New York City FC and Goya Foods Extend Partnership to Promote Healthy Living and Celebrate Hispanic Heritage
- Internationals: Five Depart for October Fixtures