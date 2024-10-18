MNUFC Celebrate Legion of the Loons Fans During Fan Appreciation Game on Saturday Night

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United is set to celebrate and recognize MNUFC fans during Fan Appreciation Game, presented by Target, on Saturday, October 19, when the club hosts St. Louis CITY SC on 'Decision Day', the MLS regular-season finale.

With the 2024 MLS-regular season ending, the last home game will be filled with activities and several in-game elements that fans will notice, expressing the club's gratitude for all the support fans have given the Loons throughout the 2024 campaign. Fans attending the match are encouraged to wear the color black in an effort to blackout Allianz Field.

Different matchday experiences will be showcased before and after the game to celebrate the fan support throughout the year. Before the match, fans can stop by the Sun Country Lawn Layover for pregame activities and live music. A DJ will play a set throughout pregame outside and will perform on a massive Target-themed soccer ball. Nationally touring band from Minneapolis, Night Moves, is set to perform on the Lawn Layover stage from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. CT.

Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early for the start of the pregame show at 7:55 p.m. CT, which includes international hip-hop violinist, recording artist, and composer Josh Vietti performing - for the very first time - his song, "Above the Storm", on the field as the teams take the pitch. He will then provide another special performance from the field at halftime. The National Anthem will be performed by legendary guitarist Stevie Brantseg, the lead guitarist for the Suburbs who has also played with countless other nationally touring bands. Both the pregame and the halftime shows include exciting light-show elements and fans can have a chance to become part of the show by scanning the video board QR code, which will enable cell phone flashlights to sync to the beat of the music creating a fan-fueled light show.

As fans enter Allianz Field, Target will have gate giveaways including crossbody bags, bandanas and Target coupons. Also, in the main concourse throughout the match, Bullseye's Prize Machine from Target will give fans the opportunity to strike their favorite player's pose and win a prize.

Before the game and at half time, MNUFC will honor and celebrate community members continually making an impact:

L'Etoile du Nord - Do Good Stuff Foundation, a non-profit organization that aids and supports charitable efforts of Minnesota United FC

Eye of the Loon - Dr. Michael Page, a lieutenant colonel and dental officer with the Minnesota Army National Guard

Ball Delivery - Axel Fernandez, a patient at Gillette Children's Hospital

Scoreboard - Madeline Heffernan, a nurse in the cardiac telemetry unit at United Hospital and an active volunteer with Allina Health.

SeatGeek Fan of the Game - Tim McDonald

