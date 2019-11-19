Mariners to Hold Second Annual Sensory Reduced Game

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners will host their second annual sensory-reduced game for "Autism Awareness Night" at the Cross Insurance Arena on Tuesday, November 26th, when they host the Worcester Railers at 7 PM.

The game will focus on a sensory-reduced atmosphere, bringing down the normal levels of loud noises and sound effects that a hockey game entails. The game presentation will focus on a subdued atmosphere in order to cater to fans with sensitivity to light and sound. There will be no goal horn, music levels will be brought down, and elements that encourage yelling and loud crowd responses will be cut back. There will be just one "T-Shirt Toss," taking place at the start of the second period.

"Our sensory-reduced game for Autism Awareness is a great way to remind our fans of the things that can make some people uncomfortable," said Mariners V.P. of Business Operations Adam Goldberg. "We received great feedback from last year's game and it's important to remain aware of all our fans' needs."

In addition to the subdued game presentation, a pair of "quiet spaces" will be available for fans who need it. The C.N. Brown Landing will have an open space with small balls for play, coloring books, fidget spinners, ear plugs, and hand wipes.

A block of seats will be on hold in section CC so families needing extra space can purchase an "every other seat" sequence, with an open seat in between. The goal is to create a less-hectic atmosphere than the average hockey game, so that those who would be normally overwhelmed by the environment can enjoy the evening stress-free.

The Mariners have designated a web page here with details and a link to purchase tickets. Groups of 10 or more can call 833-GO-MAINE to get tickets at a discounted price. Individual game tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com, in person at the Trusted Choice Box Office at the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling the box office at 207-775-3458.

