Forward Laberge Reassigned to Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Tuesday the Flyers have reassigned forward Pascal Laberge to Lehigh Valley from Reading.

The 21-year-old native of Chateauguay, QC has three goals and six points in 14 games with Reading; he scored the game-winning goal on opening night Oct. 11 vs. Newfoundland and also potted the winning strike at Adirondack Nov. 15.

For his AHL career, Laberge has skated in 17 games and tallied five goals (6 pts.). He registered his first professional hat trick with Lehigh Valley last season, scoring three goals and four points at Rochester Mar. 27.

Prior to starting his professional career with Lehigh Valley at the end of 2017-18, Laberge played four seasons in the QMJHL with Gatineau, Victoriaville and Quebec (224 GP, 62g, 178 pts.). He topped Victoriaville with 68 points (23g) during the 2015-16 campaign and was drafted that summer 36th overall (2nd round) by Philadelphia at the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Reading hosts the Newfoundland Growlers Friday, Saturday and Sunday this week to continue a season-long, six-game homestand. Friday at 7:00 p.m. is Throwback Night, pres. by Enersys, with $5 college student tickets with a valid college ID at the box office. The Royals will pay tribute to the 80's and 90's and the first 100 people dressed in costume from either decade receive a Rubik's Cube. Saturday is Hockey Fights Cancer Night and the first 2,000 fans will receive an American Cancer Society Glow Stick. Princess Night completes the weekend on Sun., Nov. 24 at 4:00 p.m. with princesses on the concourse at section 120, $1 frozen treats and a free postgame skate pres. by Body Zone Sports & Wellness Complex.

