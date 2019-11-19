Steelheads Return Home, Host Puck Giveaway & Keep Kids Warm

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads are back at CenturyLink Arena to kick off their four-week, 12-game home stand with three games in four days packed with giveaways and promotions beginning this Wednesday.

The Steelheads are bringing back the annual Pepsi Puck Giveaway this Saturday night when they host the Kansas City Mavericks. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a free unique Steelheads puck, courtesy of Pepsi. This year's puck features a lighter background and images of Steelheads celebrations from current players, making it a great spot to earn player autographs for future Steelheads games.

In addition, Saturday night is the first of two activations for Keep Kids Warm, in partnership with Intermountain Gas and Kissin 92.3FM. Fans can bring in their new or gently-used coats to the Steelheads Front Office and receive tickets to Saturday's game while supplies last. Since 1996, the Treasure Valley has been participating in this annual holiday event with over $1 million raised and thousands of coats collected.

On Friday night, the Steelheads will be doing their part to help promote awareness for Hockey Fights Cancer by hosting Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Night. Fans are asked to wear purple to the game, and Steelheads staff will be wearing purple ribbons while hosting a pre-game ceremony to help raise awareness for the disease.

Finally, two weekly promotions make their returns starting with $2 Beer Wednesday, which makes its season debut to open the home stand. During every Wednesday night home game, all domestic drafts will be $2 each through the end of the second intermission, giving fans a wider range of choices this year to help continue Happy Hour into the evening or begin mid-week celebrations. Also, families looking for an extra bang for their buck can turn to 4 For $50 Family Fridays for the second of three games this week. Families can purchase four tickets in Sections 117-120 and also receive four Double R Ranch hot dogs and four Pepsis for just $50.

The Steelheads host the Orlando Solar Bears for the first time in franchise history on Wednesday followed by a pair of games on Friday and Saturday against the Kansas City Mavericks. This week begins four-straight weeks of home games lasting through December 14, and the Steelheads are now in fifth place in the ECHL following 13 of 16 games on the road to start the season.

Tickets are available for all three games by going online to idahosteelheads.com or by calling the CenturyLink Arena Box Office at 208-331-TIXS(8497). For suites and information, call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080. Puck drops at 7:10 p.m. for every home game.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 7:10 p.m. against the Orlando Solar Bears. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

