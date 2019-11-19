Former Gladiators Forward Returns

November 19, 2019





Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators have signed forward Luke Stork. Stork returns to the Gladiators, after spending part of last season with Atlanta.

Luke Stork is a 24-year-old left-handed shooting forward from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Luke spent four years at Ohio State University and played in 143 games with the Buckeyes from 2014-18. In his first year as a pro last season, Stork spent time with two ECHL teams. He began the season with Maine, spending 16 games with the Mariners, before joining Atlanta where he finished the season and saw action in 26 games. This year Stork comes to Atlanta via the Fayetteville Marksmen in the SPHL, where he had 13 points in nine games that included seven goals and six assists.

