Mavericks Welcome Thousands of Students for Annual Kids Day Game

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated 4-2 by the Allen Americans Tuesday afternoon at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Mavericks welcomed over 4,500 students from around the metro from 27 different school districts for a special 10:35 a.m. faceoff. Forward Mitch Hults extended his points streak to six games with a third period goal.

First Period

-Allen took a 1-0 lead 9:36 into the first period on a goal from Gabriel Gagne (7). The goal was assisted by Kayle Doetzel (3) and Alex Guptill (8).

-Allen doubled their lead at the 17:20 mark of the second. Tyler Sheehy (5) unassisted.

-Kansas City outshot Allen 11-9 in the period.

Second Period

-Kansas City cut the lead to 2-1 on an unassisted shorthanded goal by C.J. Eick (2).

-Allen regained their two-goal lead on Gagne's (8) second goal of the game. It was unassisted.

-Allen went zero-for-three on the power play in the period.

Third Period

-Mavericks forward Mitch Hults (5) made it a one-goal game at the 13:44 mark of the third period. Jack Walker (7) assisted on the goal.

-Allen got an empty-net goal from Josh Lammon (1) to seal the win. Alex Guptil and Jack Sadek assisted.

Notes & Streaks

-Hults extended his points streak to six games with his goal and now has 10 points on four goals and six assists in his last six games.

-Mavericks penalty kill has now killed off 39 of their last 40 penalties and have only allowed two power play goals in nine games this month.

-Eick's second period goal was the second shorthanded goal scored by the Mavericks this season.

-The Mavericks do not have another home game until Friday, December 6th against the Wichita Thunder.

The Mavericks now hit the road for a four-game road trip beginning this weekend with two games against the Idaho Steelheads before traveling to Wichita on Thanksgiving weekend for two games against the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena.

