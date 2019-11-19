Mavericks Welcome Thousands of Students for Annual Kids Day Game
November 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated 4-2 by the Allen Americans Tuesday afternoon at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Mavericks welcomed over 4,500 students from around the metro from 27 different school districts for a special 10:35 a.m. faceoff. Forward Mitch Hults extended his points streak to six games with a third period goal.
First Period
-Allen took a 1-0 lead 9:36 into the first period on a goal from Gabriel Gagne (7). The goal was assisted by Kayle Doetzel (3) and Alex Guptill (8).
-Allen doubled their lead at the 17:20 mark of the second. Tyler Sheehy (5) unassisted.
-Kansas City outshot Allen 11-9 in the period.
Second Period
-Kansas City cut the lead to 2-1 on an unassisted shorthanded goal by C.J. Eick (2).
-Allen regained their two-goal lead on Gagne's (8) second goal of the game. It was unassisted.
-Allen went zero-for-three on the power play in the period.
Third Period
-Mavericks forward Mitch Hults (5) made it a one-goal game at the 13:44 mark of the third period. Jack Walker (7) assisted on the goal.
-Allen got an empty-net goal from Josh Lammon (1) to seal the win. Alex Guptil and Jack Sadek assisted.
Notes & Streaks
-Hults extended his points streak to six games with his goal and now has 10 points on four goals and six assists in his last six games.
-Mavericks penalty kill has now killed off 39 of their last 40 penalties and have only allowed two power play goals in nine games this month.
-Eick's second period goal was the second shorthanded goal scored by the Mavericks this season.
-The Mavericks do not have another home game until Friday, December 6th against the Wichita Thunder.
The Mavericks now hit the road for a four-game road trip beginning this weekend with two games against the Idaho Steelheads before traveling to Wichita on Thanksgiving weekend for two games against the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 19, 2019
- Everblades Add Forwards Koper, Craggs to Roster - Florida Everblades
- Mariners to Hold Second Annual Sensory Reduced Game - Maine Mariners
- Americans Win First Meeting of the Season with KC - Allen Americans
- Dante Salituro Traded to Worcester - Indy Fuel
- Batman Night Saturday - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Transactions - November 19 - ECHL
- Mavericks Welcome Thousands of Students for Annual Kids Day Game - Kansas City Mavericks
- Cincinnati's Luukkonen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Luukkonen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Forward Laberge Reassigned to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Former Gladiators Forward Returns - Atlanta Gladiators
- 'Clones Drop Matinee in Final Seconds - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers Win on Goal with Five Seconds Left - Wheeling Nailers
- Kehler reassigned to Fort Wayne, Villalta reassigned to Ontario - Fort Wayne Komets
- K-Wings Achieve Guinness World Records Title - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Wheeling Nailers - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Mavericks Welcome Thousands of Students for Annual Kids Day Game
- Mavericks Kids Day Game at 10:35 a.m. Tomorrow
- Mavs Monday: Top Team Blown out in KC, First Road Trip this Weekend
- Mavs Explode against West's Top Team, Defeat Rapid City 10-1
- Mavericks, KCWE Add Road Broadcast to TV Schedule