Cincinnati's Luukkonen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
November 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen of the Cincinnati Cyclones is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 11-17.
Luukkonen posted shutouts in both of appearances last week, turning aside 22 shots in a 1-0 overtime win against Allen on Thursday and making 23 saves in a 5-0 victory over Fort Wayne on Saturday.
Selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the second round (54th overall) in the 2017 NHLâEntry Draft, Luukkonen is 3-2-0 in five appearances with the Cyclones and ranks second in the ECHL with a 1.79 goals-against average and seventh with a .925 save percentage.
Last season, Luukkonen saw action in 53 games with Sudbury of the Ontario Hockey League, where he was named both the OHLâGoaltender of the Year and Most Valuable Player after going 38-11-2 with six shutouts, a 2.50 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. He also helped Finland claim the gold medal at the 2019 World Junior Championship, posting a 1.80 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage in six games.
Runners Up: Cam Johnson,âFlorida (2-0-0, 0.50 GAA, .982 save pct.) and Kirill Ustimenko, Reading (3-0-1, 2.25 GAA, .929 save pct).
Also Nominated: Dylan Ferguson (Fort Wayne), Tomas Sholl (Idaho), Maksim Zhukov (Newfoundland), Logan Thompson (South Carolina), Pat Nagle (Toledo), Jordan Ruby (Wheeling) and Evan Weninger (Wichita).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 19, 2019
- Cincinnati's Luukkonen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Luukkonen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Forward Laberge Reassigned to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Former Gladiators Forward Returns - Atlanta Gladiators
- 'Clones Drop Matinee in Final Seconds - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers Win on Goal with Five Seconds Left - Wheeling Nailers
- Kehler reassigned to Fort Wayne, Villalta reassigned to Ontario - Fort Wayne Komets
- K-Wings Achieve Guinness World Records Title - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Wheeling Nailers - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.