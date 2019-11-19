Cincinnati's Luukkonen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen of the Cincinnati Cyclones is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 11-17.

Luukkonen posted shutouts in both of appearances last week, turning aside 22 shots in a 1-0 overtime win against Allen on Thursday and making 23 saves in a 5-0 victory over Fort Wayne on Saturday.

Selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the second round (54th overall) in the 2017 NHLâEntry Draft, Luukkonen is 3-2-0 in five appearances with the Cyclones and ranks second in the ECHL with a 1.79 goals-against average and seventh with a .925 save percentage.

Last season, Luukkonen saw action in 53 games with Sudbury of the Ontario Hockey League, where he was named both the OHLâGoaltender of the Year and Most Valuable Player after going 38-11-2 with six shutouts, a 2.50 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. He also helped Finland claim the gold medal at the 2019 World Junior Championship, posting a 1.80 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage in six games.

Runners Up: Cam Johnson,âFlorida (2-0-0, 0.50 GAA, .982 save pct.) and Kirill Ustimenko, Reading (3-0-1, 2.25 GAA, .929 save pct).

Also Nominated: Dylan Ferguson (Fort Wayne), Tomas Sholl (Idaho), Maksim Zhukov (Newfoundland), Logan Thompson (South Carolina), Pat Nagle (Toledo), Jordan Ruby (Wheeling) and Evan Weninger (Wichita).

