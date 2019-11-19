Kehler reassigned to Fort Wayne, Villalta reassigned to Ontario

The Komets announced Tuesday that goaltender Cole Kehler has been reassigned by the NHL's L.A. Kings to Fort Wayne from the AHL's Ontario Reign, and goaltender Matthew Villalta has been reassigned by L.A. to Ontario from Fort Wayne.

Kehler is in his second pro season after logging 17 ECHL games with Manchester during his pro debut last year. Assigned to Fort Wayne at the start of the season, the Altona, Manitoba native started Fort Wayne's first three games of the season going 2-1-0 with a 3.37 goals-against average and .901 save percentage, before being reassigned to Ontario Oct. 20 where he has appeared in one game.

Villalta made his pro debut this season appearing in one AHL game with Ontario before being assigned to Fort Wayne Oct. 21. The Kingston, Ontario native appeared in eight games with the Komets posting a 4-3-1 record, 3.85 goals-against average and .864 save percentage.

The Komets are home this week for a pair of games this weekend. Friday the Komets host Toledo at 8:05pm and Saturday the Wheeling Nailers visit for a 7:35pm faceoff.

