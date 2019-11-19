Americans Win First Meeting of the Season with KC

Kansas City, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, defeated the Kansas City Mavericks on Tuesday morning in Kansas City, by a score of 4-2, in the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Alex Guptill with another strong game for Allen with a goal and an assist. Gabe Gagne's third period goal turned out to be the game winner for the Allen Americans, his team-leading 4th game winning goal of the season. Tyler Sheehy scored his 5th of the year and Joshua Lammon netted his first.

"It was a good road win for us," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "It was good to have the lead. It was good to beat those guys in their building again."

Allen Americans Rookie netminder Dereck Baribeau was outstanding in net stopping 29 of 31 shots. Baribeau was named the first star of the game and earned his first career victory.

"The guys played really well in front of me." said Baribeau. "It felt great to get back out there after being out three weeks with an injury. It was a big win for us."

Allen went 0 for 3 on the power play, while Kansas City went 0 for 2. The Americans were outshot by one for the game 31 to 30.

