Swamp Rabbits Stun Stingrays on Tuesday

November 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits goaltender Jeremy Helvig vs. the South Carolina Stingrays

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits) Greenville Swamp Rabbits goaltender Jeremy Helvig vs. the South Carolina Stingrays(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - With the Greenville Swamp Rabbits under siege in a tie game in the third period, the South Carolina Stingrays appeared to score a decisive, go-ahead goal. That goal was waved off, and the Rabbits pounced. Patrick Bajkov scored twice, including the game-winning goal, and Jeremy Helvig was masterful in net, all of which led to a 5-2 win over the Rays on Tuesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The initial potential go-ahead goal for the Rays, after a scramble in the netmouth, was deemed to be kicked in by Max Novak after a lengthy review. Much to the dismay of the stunned Stingrays crowd, the Swamp Rabbits took advantage of the vitriol and turned it into momentum on their side.

A power play just minutes later turned into gold for Greenville. Liam Pecararo, in his return to the lineup, notched the primary assist on a drop pass down the right wing to Bajkov, who snapped a shot five hole on Logan Thompson to re-establish the lead for the Swamp Rabbits.

With Michael Pelech in the box of a fighting instigator, head coach Kevin Kerr decided to put Bajkov in the box to serve the two minute minor. Jake Horton blocked a shot in the waning moments of the man advantage, and sprung Bajkov on a breakaway, and the triple deke worked to perfection.

Horton added an empty netter in the final minute to salt the game away.

Helvig upped the ante on his career-high in saves. After making 42 for a career-high mark on Saturday against Indy, he made 48 sensational saves on 50 shots on Tuesday to set a new career high in his pro career.

The Swamp Rabbits were outshot 36-12 in the final 40 minutes, and that is where the Ontario native was at his best. The two efforts with the Swamp Rabbits have increased his career save percentage from .917 to .920.

Greenville appeared to have the game in hand in the early stages of the second period, due to a 2-0 lead.

Pelech and Johno May, reinserted into the lineup, found Travis Howe wide open in the left face-off dot, and while all alone, snapped the shot past Thompson for the opening tally.

Adam Larkin added to the lead early in the second period with a goal late in the power play. As Matt Nuttle was stepping out of the penalty box for the Stingrays, Larkin blasted a one-timer from the point to double the lead.

South Carolina, however, responded quickly, and turned the game around almost instantly.

Andrew Cherniwchan took advantage of a slowly-developing zone entry for South Carolina. Cole Ully zipped a pass across ice, and the veteran's half slapper squeaked through Helvig's pads to cut the lead in half.

Three minutes later, after a big hit on Luke Ripley, the Rays took advantage of a Greenville line change. Dan DeSalvo took the gift and fired a pass to Mark Cooper whose initial bid was denied, but his rebound was true to tie the game.

The Swamp Rabbits served the Stingrays just their second loss on the season, and their first loss on home ice.

The Swamp Rabbits head home to take on the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, November 21. Tickets are available at SwampRabbits.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.