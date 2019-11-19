Batman Night Saturday
November 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
You don't want to miss this.
Be at the Infinite Energy Arena this Saturday, November 23rd as your Atlanta Gladiators take on the Jacksonville Icemen for Batman Night. Puck drop will be at 7:05 PM. Don't miss a chance to bid on specialty themed Batman and Joker jerseys through Handbid and take photos with your favorite super hero and villain!
Support Fatherhood in the Atlanta Metro Area
The Atlanta Gladiators have partnered with Father's Incorporated (FI) to celebrate Fatherhood! FI works collaboratively with organizations around the country to identify and advocate for social and legislative changes that lead to healthy father involvement with children, regardless of the father's marital or economic status, or geographic location. Click the button below to support this great organization. A portion of every ticket purchased will be donated back to Fathers Incorporated!
