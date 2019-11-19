Batman Night Saturday

November 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release





You don't want to miss this.

Be at the Infinite Energy Arena this Saturday, November 23rd as your Atlanta Gladiators take on the Jacksonville Icemen for Batman Night. Puck drop will be at 7:05 PM. Don't miss a chance to bid on specialty themed Batman and Joker jerseys through Handbid and take photos with your favorite super hero and villain!

Support Fatherhood in the Atlanta Metro Area

The Atlanta Gladiators have partnered with Father's Incorporated (FI) to celebrate Fatherhood! FI works collaboratively with organizations around the country to identify and advocate for social and legislative changes that lead to healthy father involvement with children, regardless of the father's marital or economic status, or geographic location. Click the button below to support this great organization. A portion of every ticket purchased will be donated back to Fathers Incorporated!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.