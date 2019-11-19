K-Wings Achieve Guinness World Records Title

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS officially recognized the organization as the Title Holder for the largest lightsaber battle in history.

The record attempt was held during the first intermission of the K-Wings' Star Wars Night game November 2 at Wings Event Center. Fans received a lightsaber upon entry to the game and were encouraged to remain in their seats at the end of the first period. The lightsaber battle lasted three minutes and 45 seconds and featured 3,889 participants, achieving the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title.

