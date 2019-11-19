Dante Salituro Traded to Worcester
November 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that they have traded forward Dante Salituro to the Worcester Railers for future considerations.
Salituro, 22, signed with Indy in late August after he spent the 2018-19 season under contract with the NHL's Minnesota Wild. The 5-foot-10, 186-pound forward later signed with SaiPa in Finland's Liiga, playing in three games and earning a -2 rating before being released and returning to Indy. In two games with Indy, Salituro registered one assist and a -2 rating.
Assigned to the Allen Americans during the 2018-19 season, Salituro skated in 66 ECHL games, earning a career high in points tallying 22 goals and 39 assists while leading the Americans in both assists and points. A native of North York, Ontario, Salituro has appeared in 126 ECHL games with the Cincinnati Cyclones, Norfolk Admirals, Rapid City Rush and Allen Americans, earning 111 points (46g, 65a) as well as a spot in the 2018 ECHL All-Star Classic.
