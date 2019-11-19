ECHL Transactions - November 19
November 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 19, 2019:
Brampton:
Delete Trent Bourque, D recalled by Belleville
Delete Chris Martenet, D loaned to Belleville
Cincinnati:
Add Justin Baudry, D activated from reserve
Florida:
Add Levko Koper, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Lukas Craggs, F assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville
Delete Jack Nevins, F placed on reserve
Delete Jeremy Dehner, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/3)
Delete Brandon Fortunato, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/15)
Fort Wayne:
Add Cole Kehler, G assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles
Greenville:
Add Liam Pecararo, F assigned by Springfield
Delete Cliff Pu, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/18)
Indy:
Add Dmitri Osipov, D assigned by Rockford
Delete Alex Krushelnyski, F placed on reserve
Delete Dante Salituro, F traded to Worcester [11/18]
Norfolk:
Add Sam Povorozniouk, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Zach Franko, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Austin McEneny, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/18)
Delete J.C. Campagna, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/17)
Orlando:
Add Mikhail Shalagin, F activated from reserve
Delete Marcus Crawford, D placed on reserve
Delete Ivan Kosorenkov, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Ivan Prosvetov, G activated from reserve
Add Dane Birks, D activated from reserve
Delete Merrick Madsen, G placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Poulsen, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Delete Pascal Laberge, F recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
