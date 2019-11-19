ECHL Transactions - November 19

November 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 19, 2019:

Brampton:

Delete Trent Bourque, D recalled by Belleville

Delete Chris Martenet, D loaned to Belleville

Cincinnati:

Add Justin Baudry, D activated from reserve

Florida:

Add Levko Koper, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Lukas Craggs, F assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville

Delete Jack Nevins, F placed on reserve

Delete Jeremy Dehner, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/3)

Delete Brandon Fortunato, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/15)

Fort Wayne:

Add Cole Kehler, G assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles

Greenville:

Add Liam Pecararo, F assigned by Springfield

Delete Cliff Pu, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/18)

Indy:

Add Dmitri Osipov, D assigned by Rockford

Delete Alex Krushelnyski, F placed on reserve

Delete Dante Salituro, F traded to Worcester [11/18]

Norfolk:

Add Sam Povorozniouk, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Zach Franko, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Austin McEneny, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/18)

Delete J.C. Campagna, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/17)

Orlando:

Add Mikhail Shalagin, F activated from reserve

Delete Marcus Crawford, D placed on reserve

Delete Ivan Kosorenkov, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Ivan Prosvetov, G activated from reserve

Add Dane Birks, D activated from reserve

Delete Merrick Madsen, G placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Poulsen, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Delete Pascal Laberge, F recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

