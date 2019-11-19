'Clones Drop Matinee in Final Seconds

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (9-5-1-0) fell to the Wheeling Nailers on Tuesday morning, 4-3. Forwards Darik Angeli and Cody Milan, along with defenseman Tobie Bisson scored the goals for the Cyclones, who see their four-game winning streak snapped.

Cincinnati struck first just 3:17 into the opening period when Angeli came down the slot lifted a backhander in past a Nailers goaltender Alex D'Orio to give the Cyclones a 1-0 lead.

Midway through the opening period, Wheeling got on the board while on the power play when forward Jan Drozg slipped a shot in past Cincinnati's Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to tie the game, 1-1, and end the Cyclones' shutout streak at 137:44.

The 1-1 tie held up throughout the first period, and in the second the Nailers took the lead 2:44 in when forward Brandon Hawkins scored a lacrosse-style goal from behind the net to give Wheeling a 2-1 advantage.

Cincinnati was not deterred and re-tied the game at the 14:18 mark, when Bisson snapped a laser from the left circle in past D'Orio to pull the 'Clones even, 2-2, after 40 minutes.

Wheeling regained their lead just 14 seconds into the final frame when Drozg sniped in a shot past Luukkonen to give the Nailers a 3-2 advantage. Cincinnati kept plugging away, and with 4:57 left in regulation, Milan lofted a long-range shot from the right side that short-hopped D'Orio and bounced into the net to tie the game, 3-3.

The game looked destined for overtime, however with five seconds remaining, Nailer defenseman Blake Siebenaler buried a shot following a scramble for the puck to give Wheeling the 4-3 victory.

Cincinnati outshot Wheeling, 30-23, with Luukkonen stopping 19 in defeat. Cincinnati heads to Kalamazoo on Wednesday night to conclude their two-game road trip, with the face-off set for 7:00pm ET.

