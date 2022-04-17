Mariners Open Playoffs Wednesday at Reading
April 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The ECHL announced the first round schedule for the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs on Sunday, with the Mariners opening their North Division semi-final series on Wednesday in Reading, PA. The series will be a best-of-seven against the top seeded Reading Royals, with games three, four, and five (in necessary) at the Cross Insurance Arena.
Game one will be held at Santander Arena in Reading on Wednesday, April 20 at 7:00 PM ET. Game two is Friday, April 22, also at 7. The series will then shift to Portland for games 3-5 on Thursday, April 28, Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30. Game times are 7:00, 7:15, and 6:00 PM, respectively. If the series extends to a sixth or seventh game, those will be played back in Reading on Monday, May 2, and Wednesday, May 4, at 7 PM. The full series breakdown is below:
Game # Date Time Arena City
Game 1 Weds, Apr. 20 7:00 PM Santander Arena Reading, PA
Game 2 Fri, Apr. 22 7:00 PM Santander Arena Reading, PA
Game 3 Thurs, Apr. 28 7:00 PM Cross Insurance Arena Portland, ME
Game 4 Fri, Apr. 29 7:15 PM Cross Insurance Arena Portland, ME
Game 5 (if nec.) Sat, Apr. 30 6:00 PM Cross Insurance Arena Portland, ME
Game 6 (if nec.) Mon, May 2 7:00 PM Santander Arena Reading, PA
Game 7 (if nec.) Weds, May 4 7:00 PM Santander Arena Reading, PA
The Mariners are in the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the first time in team history, clinching the #4 North Division spot on Saturday night with a 4-3 shootout win over the Newfoundland Growlers. Newfoundland takes on the Trois-Rivieres Lions in the #2 vs. #3 matchup of the North Division semifinals.
The Mariners won the regular season series against the Royals, 3-2-1-0, with the home team winning all six games. The two teams met four times over the Mariners' final six games, with the Royals completing a three-game sweep from April 8-10 at Santander Arena and the Mariners claiming the final regular season meeting with a 6-2 win on April 13 at the Cross Insurance Arena.
Ticketing information for Mariners home playoff games will be announced on Monday. All games will be live streamed on the Mariners Broadcast Network via FloHockey.tv and MarinersOfMaine.com/listen or the Mixlr App, with pregame coverage beginning 15 minutes prior to puck drop.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 17, 2022
- 2021-22 Icemen Team Award Winners Announced - Jacksonville Icemen
- Admirals Finish Season on High Note, Defeat Greenville - Norfolk Admirals
- Mariners Open Playoffs Wednesday at Reading - Maine Mariners
- Game Schedule for First Round of Playoffs Announced - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Announces Schedule for Division Semifinals in 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs - ECHL
- Logan Nelson Named 2022 Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award Winner - Rapid City Rush
- Growlers Trample Thunder 5-0 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Royals First Round Playoff Schedule Announced - Reading Royals
- ECHL Transactions - April 17 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions - ECHL
- Everblades Announce 2022 First Round Playoff Schedule - Florida Everblades
- Oilers Taking on the Utah Grizzlies for the First Round of the Playoffs - Tulsa Oilers
- Rush Pound Oilers, 5-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Win Regular Season Finale 5-3 - Utah Grizzlies
- Hawkey Earns Shutout in Royals Regular Season Finale Win over Thunder - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Season Ends in 5-3 Loss to Grizzlies - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Clinch Playoff Berth with Regular Season Finale Win - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Maine Mariners Stories
- Mariners Open Playoffs Wednesday at Reading
- Maine Mariners Clinch First Ever Playoff Berth
- Maine Mariners Can Clinch First Ever Playoff Appearance Today
- Santos' Overtime Winner Puts Mariners in Control of Own Destiny
- Mariners Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Big Win over Reading