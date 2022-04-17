Mariners Open Playoffs Wednesday at Reading

April 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The ECHL announced the first round schedule for the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs on Sunday, with the Mariners opening their North Division semi-final series on Wednesday in Reading, PA. The series will be a best-of-seven against the top seeded Reading Royals, with games three, four, and five (in necessary) at the Cross Insurance Arena.

Game one will be held at Santander Arena in Reading on Wednesday, April 20 at 7:00 PM ET. Game two is Friday, April 22, also at 7. The series will then shift to Portland for games 3-5 on Thursday, April 28, Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30. Game times are 7:00, 7:15, and 6:00 PM, respectively. If the series extends to a sixth or seventh game, those will be played back in Reading on Monday, May 2, and Wednesday, May 4, at 7 PM. The full series breakdown is below:

Game # Date Time Arena City

Game 1 Weds, Apr. 20 7:00 PM Santander Arena Reading, PA

Game 2 Fri, Apr. 22 7:00 PM Santander Arena Reading, PA

Game 3 Thurs, Apr. 28 7:00 PM Cross Insurance Arena Portland, ME

Game 4 Fri, Apr. 29 7:15 PM Cross Insurance Arena Portland, ME

Game 5 (if nec.) Sat, Apr. 30 6:00 PM Cross Insurance Arena Portland, ME

Game 6 (if nec.) Mon, May 2 7:00 PM Santander Arena Reading, PA

Game 7 (if nec.) Weds, May 4 7:00 PM Santander Arena Reading, PA

The Mariners are in the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the first time in team history, clinching the #4 North Division spot on Saturday night with a 4-3 shootout win over the Newfoundland Growlers. Newfoundland takes on the Trois-Rivieres Lions in the #2 vs. #3 matchup of the North Division semifinals.

The Mariners won the regular season series against the Royals, 3-2-1-0, with the home team winning all six games. The two teams met four times over the Mariners' final six games, with the Royals completing a three-game sweep from April 8-10 at Santander Arena and the Mariners claiming the final regular season meeting with a 6-2 win on April 13 at the Cross Insurance Arena.

Ticketing information for Mariners home playoff games will be announced on Monday. All games will be live streamed on the Mariners Broadcast Network via FloHockey.tv and MarinersOfMaine.com/listen or the Mixlr App, with pregame coverage beginning 15 minutes prior to puck drop.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.