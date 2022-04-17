Everblades Announce 2022 First Round Playoff Schedule

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced the schedule for the first round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The first two games of the best-of-seven series will be held on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23 at Hertz Arena. Games three, four, and five (if necessary) will take place at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. If necessary, games six and seven would be played at Hertz Arena.

The dates for first round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Lexus are listed below with all home dates at Hertz Arena in bold:

Friday, April 22 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 23 at 7:00 pm

Wednesday, April 27 at 7:05 pm

Friday, April 29 at 7:05 pm

Saturday, April 30 at 7:05 pm (If necessary)

Monday, May 2 at 7:30 pm (If necessary)

Wednesday, May 4 at 7:30 pm (If necessary)

The Everblades were 5-5-0-0 against the Swamp Rabbits this season and earned a 1-2-0-0 mark at home against Greenville. Florida posted a 4-3 record while visiting Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

