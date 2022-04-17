Hawkey Earns Shutout in Royals Regular Season Finale Win over Thunder

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Adirondack Thunder, 1-0, Saturday, Apr. 16 at Santander Arena. Royals goaltender Hayden Hawkey saved all 23 shots he faced while Thunder goalie Conor O'Brien saved 34 of 35 shots faced in his professional debut.

After a scoreless first period, Reading scored 5:58 into the second period to go into the lead, 1-0. Garrett Cecere chipped the puck deep into Adirondack's zone to preserve Reading's attack in the offensive zone and connected with Kenny Hausinger. Hausinger delivered a centering pass to Kevin Conley from behind O'Brien's net for his fourth point in the past two games. Conley beat the rookie netminder with a one timer lazared top shelf for the second goal of his professional career.

Reading outshot the Thunder 22-18 after two periods in a game that featured strong defensive plays and netminding from Hawkey and O'Brien in net. Hawkey's best save came in the third period to maintain Reading's one-goal lead in the third period. Ryan Smith skated up the left wing side and snapped a shot on net that Hawkey deflected away with a right pad save to deny an Adirondack odd-man rush.

Kirk MacDonald & Garret Cockerill speak with the media after the Royals 1-0 win over Adirondack on Apr. 16, 2022: https://youtu.be/AjN7uclMcLU

Adirondack was held to five shots by the Royals' defense in the final period of play to preserve the home ice win as well as earn Hawkey's first shutout of the season. Reading's third shutout against an opposition this season concludes the regular season for the Royals with their eighth win in 10 games in April.

The Royals begin their 2022 Kelly Cup playoff run against the Maine Mariners Wednesday, Apr. 20, at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena for the first game of the best of seven North Division semi-final round.

