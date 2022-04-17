2021-22 Icemen Team Award Winners Announced

April 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen held their Inaugural Team Awards Ceremony prior to Saturday's regular season finale with Orlando. This new tradition recognized the accomplishments and achievements of Icemen players during the 2021-2022 regular season.

The Unsung Hero Award, Rookie of the Year, Defenseman of the Year and Team MVP awards were all selected and voted on by the Icemen players. The Fan Choice Award was chose by Icemen fans through an online voting process.

The following are the winners of the Inaugural Icemen Team Awards:

Unsung Hero Award - Derek Lodermeier (30 points, 15g 15a)

Rookie of the Year Award - Luke Lynch (33 points, 9g, 24a)

Defenseman of the Year Award - Brandon Fortunato (25 points, 25a)

Fans Choice Award - James Sanchez (23 points, 8g, 15a)

Icemen Team Most Valuable Player Award - Craig Martin (60 points, Ties Club Record, 25g, 35a)

Also recognized during the ceremony was Icemen Goaltender Francois Brassard, who was named to the All-ECHL First Team, a league award recognizes the best players at each postion in the ECHL this season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.