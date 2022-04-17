Americans Clinch Playoff Berth with Regular Season Finale Win

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), defeated the Iowa Heartlanders on Saturday night by a score of 6-3 at CUTX Event Center.

The Americans showed a high level of intensity with a 2-0 lead in the opening 7 minutes with goals from Jack Combs and Spencer Asuchak. Allen went into the second period with that lead cut in half after a goal from Iowa's forward Ryan Kuffner.

Allen added three more goals to the lead in the 2nd period, with contributions from Ben Carroll and Jared Bethune, as well as Spencer Asuchak scoring his second of the night.

The Americans conceded two more goals in the 3rd period, but a four-assist game from Chad Costello in a very impressive offensive performance sealed the deal in the must-win game.

The Americans finished the Mountain Division in third place following the 72-game season, and will face the Rapid City Rush in the first round of playoffs. Visit the Americans website for tickets.

