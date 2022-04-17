Royals First Round Playoff Schedule Announced
April 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Your Reading Royals have clinched the North Division and home ice throughout the first three rounds of the Kelly Cup playoffs. Tickets for all home games in the Division Semifinal round of the 2022 Kelly Cup playoffs are on sale now.
NOTE: Single game tickets for the Division Semifinals and Division Finals are $20. Tickets for seniors and children (12 and under) are $18.
Division Semifinals (vs. Maine Mariners):
GAME 1 - HOME (Wednesday, April 20 at 7:00 p.m.): BUY TICKETS!
GAME 2 - HOME (Friday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m.): BUY TICKETS!
GAME 3 - AWAY (Thursday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m.)
GAME 4 - AWAY (Friday, April 29 at 7:15 p.m.)
GAME 5* - AWAY (Saturday, April 30 at 6:00 p.m.)
GAME 6* - HOME (Monday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m.): BUY TICKETS!
GAME 7* - HOME (Wednesday, May 4 at 7:00 p.m.): BUY TICKETS!
*If necessary
About the North Division and Eastern Conference Champion Royals
The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, are entering their 20th season in the ECHL. They won their first Kelly Cup championship in 2013 and have clinched playoff berths in 11 of the previous 12 seasons. They are five-time division champions and the 2021-22 Eastern Conference champion. The Berks County Convention Center Authority (BCCCA), founded in 1996, owns the Royals and oversees operations at Santander Arena.
