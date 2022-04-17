Game Schedule for First Round of Playoffs Announced

April 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced their game schedule for their South Division Semifinal Playoff Series with the Atlanta Gladiators.

Due to scheduling conflicts with Atlanta's Gas South Arena, the Icemen will host the first four games of the first-round series at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena beginning on Thursday, April 21 at 7:00 p.m.

If necessary, the series will shift to Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia for the final three games of the series. The following is a complete listing of the best-of-seven series.

#2 Atlanta Gladiators vs. #3 Jacksonville Icemen (Best-of Seven Series)

Game 1: Thursday, April 21, Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m. (Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena)

Game 2: Friday, April 22, Atlanta at Jacksonville 7:00 p.m. (Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena)

Game 3: Wednesday, April 27, Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m. (Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena)

Game 4: Thursday, April 28, Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m. (Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena)

Game 5: Sunday, May 1, Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3:00 p.m. (Gas South Arena) **

Game 6: Monday, May 2, Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:00 p.m. (Gas South Arena) **

Game 7: Wednesday, May 4, Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:00 p.m. (Gas South Arena) **

**If Necessary

The Icemen have announced an official hashtag for the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The team will use #WeAreBold to honor Jacksonville as being known as the "The Bold City."

The Icemen close out the regular season this Saturday against the Orlando Solar Bears at Veterans Memorial Arena at 7:00 p.m. There are a limited number of tickets available for the game. Tickets may be purchased on Ticketmaster, or call the Icemen office at 904-602-7825.

Fans may also catch the all Icemen game broadcasts online at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen and at FloHockey.TV

The 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Bold City Tattoo.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.