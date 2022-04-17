Grizzlies Win Regular Season Finale 5-3

West Valley City, Utah - Luka Burzan scored 2 goals and Keaton Jameson had 1 goal and 1 assist to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 5-3 win over the Idaho Steelheads in front of a great crowd of 8685 in the regular season finale at Maverik Center.

Idaho's Justin Misiak scored his first pro goal 1:29 in. Misiak played his college hockey at Michigan Tech. Idaho led 1-0 after 1 period. It was the 11th time the Grizzlies won when trailing after 1. Steelheads forward Colton Kehler made it a 2-0 game 25 seconds into the second period.

Connor McDoanld got Utah on the board 12:41 into the second. 1 minute 38 seconds later Luka Burzan tied the game. While the score was tied 2-2 Misiak was awarded a penalty shot, which was stopped by Miner. Burzan gave Utah a lead 16:39 in. Burzan finished the season with 13 goals and 18 assists. Utah led 3-2 after 40 minutes of play. Utah is 29-1 when leading after 2.

Utah's Keaton Jameson scored his first pro goal 7:14 into the third to make it 4-2. Idaho's Jordan Timmons got his first pro goal 8:50 in. Tyler Penner gave Utah some insurance 15:57 in. Penner and Mason Mannek both played in all 72 regular season games.

Trent Miner was solid in net as he stopped 37 of 40 to complete the regular season with a 16-12 record with a league leading 7 shutouts. Utah finished the regular season with a 42-27-2-1 record. The 42 wins are the most in team history since the 1999-2000 season when Utah won 45 games.

Utah is the 1 seed in the Mountain division and will face the Tulsa Oilers in the first round of the best-of-7 series. The first 2 games will be at Maverik Center on April 22-23 at 7:10 pm. Bear Witness to the Grizzlies run to the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoff as tickets for every Grizzlies home playoff game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Luka Burzan (Utah) - 2 goals, 6 shots.

2. Keaton Jameson (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Connor McDonald (Utah) - 1 goal.

