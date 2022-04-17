Growlers Trample Thunder 5-0

The Newfoundland Growlers finished their regular season account on a strong note as they beat the Adirondack Thunder 5-0 on Sunday afternoon at Cool Insuring Arena.

Todd Skirving opened the scoring for Newfoundland for the second time this weekend as he popped up at the backdoor to bang one home with 10:26 left in the 1st to make it 1-0 Growlers.

Derian Plouffe made it a pair for Newfoundland just 86 seconds later as he snuck one over the line from a similar spot to that of Skirving's tally as the visitors went up 2-0 with nine minutes to go in the opening period.

Ryan Chyzowski brought it to 3-0 on the brink of the first intermission as he played give and go with Matteo Pietroniro before blasting a one-timer into the Thunder goal with 24 seconds left in the 1st to give the Growlers a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Tyler Welsh nabbed his second Newfoundland goal on the season as he showed great patience in all alone to outwait Alex Sakellaropoulos in the Adirondack goal and slot it home to put the Growlers up 4-0 midway through the 2nd.

Jeremy McKenna got in on the action less than two minutes later as he deflected a Brendan Kapcheck point shot past Sakellaropoulos, his last shot faced on the afternoon, to make it 5-0 Newfoundland after the 2nd.

Keith Petruzzelli turned away all 27 shots he faced in the Newfoundland goal as he picked up his fifth shutout of the season in a 5-0 Growlers victory.

Quick Hits

Jeremy McKenna became the fourth Growler to reach the 20 goal mark this season, joining Zach O'Brien, Orrin Centazzo and Todd Skirving.

Keith Petruzzelli stopped all 27 shots he faced in his first Growlers start since March 12.

Newfoundland begin their postseason campaign on home ice this coming Friday vs. the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - K. Petruzzelli

2. NFL - T. Welsh

3. NFL - J. McKenna

