ECHL Transactions - April 17

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 17, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents as per ECHL Playing Rule 75(f)):

Newfoundland:

Chase Perry, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Alexandre Carrier, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Rourke Russell, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/11)

Greenville:

Add Chase Zieky, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Bradley Lalonde, D activated from reserve

Delete Christian Kasastul, D placed on reserve

Delete Alec Rauhauser, D placed on reserve

Delete Dallas Gerads, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/16)

Newfoundland:

Add Keith Petruzzelli, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Brennan Kapcheck, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Ryan Chyzowski, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Rylan Parenteau, G assigned by Toronto (AHL), transferred from ATO

Delete Tyler Boland, F placed on reserve

Delete Noel Hoefenmayer, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Ben Finkelstein, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Tulsa:

Add Tyler Poulsen, F added to active roster (claimed from Allen)

Delete Tyler Poulsen, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Zachary Tsekos, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on reserve

Delete Miles Gendron, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/7)

