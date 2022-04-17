ECHL Transactions - April 17
April 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 17, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents as per ECHL Playing Rule 75(f)):
Newfoundland:
Chase Perry, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Alexandre Carrier, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Rourke Russell, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/11)
Greenville:
Add Chase Zieky, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Bradley Lalonde, D activated from reserve
Delete Christian Kasastul, D placed on reserve
Delete Alec Rauhauser, D placed on reserve
Delete Dallas Gerads, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/16)
Newfoundland:
Add Keith Petruzzelli, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Brennan Kapcheck, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Ryan Chyzowski, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Rylan Parenteau, G assigned by Toronto (AHL), transferred from ATO
Delete Tyler Boland, F placed on reserve
Delete Noel Hoefenmayer, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Ben Finkelstein, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Tulsa:
Add Tyler Poulsen, F added to active roster (claimed from Allen)
Delete Tyler Poulsen, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Zachary Tsekos, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on reserve
Delete Miles Gendron, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/7)
