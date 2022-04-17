Oilers Taking on the Utah Grizzlies for the First Round of the Playoffs

It's official. We're taking on the Utah Grizzlies for the first round of the playoffs. The first two games will be in Utah. We will have the next TWO games here in Tulsa starting on Tuesday, April 26. See below for the complete round 1 best of 7 game schedule.

Game 1 - Friday, April 22 in Utah - 8:10 PM

Game 2 - Saturday, April 23 in Utah - 8:10 PM

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 26 in Tulsa at BOK Center - 7:05 PM

Game 4 - Wednesday, April 27 in Tulsa at BOK Center - 7:05 PM

Game 5 - Thursday, April 27 in Tulsa - 7:05 PM at BOK Center, if necessary

Game 6 - Monday, May 2 in Utah - 8:10 PM, if necessary

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 4 in Utah - 8:10 PM, if necessary

Playoff Tickets

CALL or TEXT 918-632-7825

Most Season Ticket Holders should have all their playoff game tickets in their possession already. Many will have in their season ticket booklets. Some may have playoff tickets printed on ticket stock.

Single-game and group tickets can be purchased by calling or texting 918-632-782.

