Logan Nelson Named 2022 Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award Winner
April 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced pregame on Saturday that Logan Nelson is the 2022 recipient of the Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award, the organization's highest individual honor.
Jarvis played for the Rush for two seasons, both as a member of the first-ever Rush team in 2008-09 and the CHL championship-winning Rapid City squad in 2009-10. He tragically passed away in an accident on January 31, 2016, at the age of 31. The Rush organization created the Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award following his death. It is presented to a Rush player at the end of each season. The award goes to the Rush player that best exemplifies the qualities of Blaine Jarvis, both on and off the ice; professionalism, perseverance, determination, commitment to the game, work ethic, and excellence in both the locker room and community.
"It's difficult to quantify exactly what Logan Nelson has meant to this team, both on and off the ice," Rush head coach Scott Burt said. "He came in this season with a chip on his shoulder, with something to prove. And he has made himself into an elite player. Nelly has been a leader in the dressing room, on the ice, and in the community and has truly been the heart and soul of the Rush."
In his eighth professional season, Nelson has had a career year, setting career-highs with 60 points, 22 goals and 38 assists. He led the Rush in points and assists, was named an ECHL All-Star for the first time, and was called up to the AHL for the first time in his career, playing five games with the Tucson Roadrunners.
"It's really special to have been thought of for this award," Nelson said. "We've got a really special group and I love going to battle for them every night. I think every single guy on our team this year could accept this award because that's the culture Burtie has created and it's contagious."
This is the sixth time the Heart and Soul award has been handed out. Twice it was awarded to former teammates of Jarvis's. Danny Battochio was the first recipient in 2016, Riley Weselowski won it in 2017, Josh Elmes in 2018, Cedric Montminy in 2019 and Tyler Coulter was the winner in 2020. Nelson was a teammate of Battochio's during his first stint with the Rush as a rookie in 2014, and of Weselowski's both in 2014 and during the 2016-17 season.
"It really does mean a lot to me even to be considered for this award, having played alongside guys like Danny Battochio and Riley Weselowski that have won it in the past, knowing what they meant to me as a teammate and what they meant to the organization," Nelson said.
In his third stint with the Rush in his career, Nelson has become a fan favorite due not only to his play on the ice but his outgoing and engaging personality. He has been a common participant in community events and has connected with many fans on a personal level.
Nelson was presented the Heart and Soul award by Burt, prior to Rapid City's final regular season home game on Saturday, a 5-2 Rush win over the Tulsa Oilers. The Rush finished the regular season with a record of 36-25-6-1 and 83 points. They will take on the Allen Americans in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.
Rapid City has home ice in the first round of the postseason and begins its quest for the Kelly Cup with game one at home on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Monday morning.
Images from this story
|
Logan Nelson receives the 2022 Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 17, 2022
- 2021-22 Icemen Team Award Winners Announced - Jacksonville Icemen
- Admirals Finish Season on High Note, Defeat Greenville - Norfolk Admirals
- Mariners Open Playoffs Wednesday at Reading - Maine Mariners
- Game Schedule for First Round of Playoffs Announced - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Announces Schedule for Division Semifinals in 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs - ECHL
- Logan Nelson Named 2022 Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award Winner - Rapid City Rush
- Growlers Trample Thunder 5-0 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Royals First Round Playoff Schedule Announced - Reading Royals
- ECHL Transactions - April 17 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions - ECHL
- Everblades Announce 2022 First Round Playoff Schedule - Florida Everblades
- Oilers Taking on the Utah Grizzlies for the First Round of the Playoffs - Tulsa Oilers
- Rush Pound Oilers, 5-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Win Regular Season Finale 5-3 - Utah Grizzlies
- Hawkey Earns Shutout in Royals Regular Season Finale Win over Thunder - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Season Ends in 5-3 Loss to Grizzlies - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Clinch Playoff Berth with Regular Season Finale Win - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rapid City Rush Stories
- Logan Nelson Named 2022 Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award Winner
- Rush Pound Oilers, 5-2
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa
- Rush Edged by Oilers, 1-0
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa