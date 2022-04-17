ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fine and suspensions.

Allen's Kneen fined, suspended

Allen's Nolan Kneen has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #959, Iowa at Allen, on April 16.

Kneen was assessed a match penalty for kicking under Rule #49.3 15:02 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Kneen will miss Allen's playoff game at Rapid City on April 22.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Atlanta's Thrower suspended

Atlanta's Josh Thrower has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #960, Atlanta at Florida, on April 16.

Thrower is suspended one game under Rule #23.7 for receiving his 11th fighting major of the season.

Thrower will miss Atlanta's playoff game at Jacksonville on April 21.

