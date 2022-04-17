Steelheads Season Ends in 5-3 Loss to Grizzlies

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - The Idaho Steelheads (36-33-3) fought until the end but ended the season with a 5-3 loss to the Utah Grizzlies (42-27-3) on Saturday night from Maverik Center.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

On the first exchange of shifts of the game, the Steelheads found the first strike of the night on a spinning shot by forward Justin Misiak (1:29 1st) in front of the net to scoot ahead, 1-0. On the first shift of the second period, forward Colton Kehler (0:25 2nd) slipped in a wrist shot while on a 2-on-2 rush to double the advantage, 2-0. The Grizzlies rallied back with four-unanswered goals from the second through the third to take the lead, 4-2. Steelheads forward Jordan Timmons (8:50 3rd) fought a shot through to end the run and cut the lead in half, but the Grizzlies added one more to put the game out of reach in the 5-3 result.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. UTA - Luke Burzan (two goals)

2. UTA - Keaton Jameson (goal, assist)

3. UTA - Connor McDonald (goal)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Justin Misiak (F) & Jordan Timmons (F) - 1st professional goals

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Justin Misiak: In his fourth professional game, Misiak slotted his first professional goal to kick off the scoring. He earned 25 goals in his collegiate career.

- Jordan Timmons: Timmons also earned his first professional goal during the third period of Saturday's result.

CATCH OF THE DAY

Despite the battle and press by the Steelheads over the final weekend of games, the Steelheads will miss the postseason for the first time with the Allen Americans taking the fourth and final playoff position on the final day thanks to their own win. The Steelheads have made the postseason in 23 of 24 seasons in the program's history, one of just two teams to miss the postseason just once in that time including the Florida Everblades. The Steelheads close the season with a 36-33-3 record and a league-best 25 wins in Boise, which is tied for the most home wins in the ECHL era.

ATTENDANCE: 8,685

