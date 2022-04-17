Admirals Finish Season on High Note, Defeat Greenville

April 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 5-2 at home Sunday afternoon in the season finale and the 10th-anniversary celebration of the 2012 Calder Cup team.

The Admirals wasted little time getting on the board, scoring just two minutes into the game on a goal from Ryan Valentini. Norfolk added to the lead just three minutes later, collecting a goal from Elijah Vilio with 15:13 left in the second period. Vilio has scored 13 goals this season and has scored in two straight games now.

Greenville was able to cut into the Norfolk lead just a minute and a half into the second period, on a goal from Chase Zieky. The Admirals extended their lead back to two at the end of the second period, on a goal from Marly Quince with 2:13 remaining in the period to take a 3-1 lead going into the second intermission.

Valentini scored again less than four minutes into the period, to extend the lead to three for the Admirals. Valentini has 22 goals this season and has scored in all three games this weekend.

Johnny Coughlin was able to bring Greenville back within two, scoring with 7:41 remaining in the game.

Norfolk was able to respond to the Swamp Rabbits goal with another one of their own. Quince scored his second of the night and 11th of the season.

Michael Bullion was solid in the net, recording 15 saves on 17 shots, collecting his third win of the season.

The Admirals close out the season at 29-37-3-3, and finish on a three game winning streak.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.