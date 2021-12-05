Mariners Fall 4-1 to Thunder for Second Straight Day

PORTLAND, ME - For the second straight day, the Mariners dropped a 4-1 decision to the Adirondack Thunder at the Cross Insurance Arena. The Thunder completed the New England sweep, getting three consecutive wins against Worcester and a pair against Maine from Friday-Sunday.

Late in the opening period, the Mariners got on the board first, thanks to leading scorer Justin Brazeau. Brazeau grabbed a turnover in the neutral zone and dangled to the outside, flipping a pass to a crashing Nick Master, which deflected off the skate of Thunder defenseman Joe Masonius, and across the goal line. It was an unassisted goal for Brazeau, his team-leading 8th of the season.

Adirondack would flip the game into their favor with a pair of goals in the second half of the second period. At 13:26, Tyler Irvine took a feed from a falling Patrick Grasso and one-timed a shot past Jeremy Brodeur to tie the game at one. Then, at the 17:14 mark, of the period, a point shot from Joe Masonius created a scramble around Brodeur and Sebastian Vidmar, banging away at the rebound, rolled one through Brodeur to put the Thunder in the lead.

Pascal Laberge rang a cross bar during an early third period power play, but the Mariners continued their slump with the man advantage, going 0/2 in the game. At 8:40, Irvine got his second goal of the game, ripping a stick-side wrister past Brodeur to make it 3-1. With 2:43 remaining and the Mariners net empty, Vidmar fired one into the open cage to seal the second straight 4-1 Thunder win.

The Mariners (6-8-2-1) will play four games in five days next week, visiting Worcester for a morning game at 10:05 AM on Wednesday. Their next home game is also against the Railers on Friday, December 10th at 7:15 PM.

