Rabbits Fall Short in Overtime to Stingrays

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits fell 2-1 to the South Carolina Stingrays on an Andrew Cherniwchan overtime goal on Sunday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Greenville scored the opening goal of the game at the 10:16 mark of the first period as Frank Hora pushed the puck into the back of the net after a rebound for his first of the season. At the 17:06 mark into the frame, the Stingrays leveled the game with a Dominick Sacco snipe.

After a scoreless second and third period, the Swamp Rabbits and the Stingrays headed to their third consecutive overtime game tied at 1-1. At 4:49 into the sudden-death period, South Carolina's captain, Andrew Cherniwchan, tipped the game-winning goal into the back of the net to drop the Swamp Rabbits to 7-7-1-1 on the season.

Greenville remains at home on Wednesday, December 8 for the first meeting of the season with the Orlando Solar Bears. The game will begin at 7:05 p.m. from Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

