Game Day Preview: Americans Host Rapid City, 2:05 PM

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), play the Rapid City Rush this afternoon in a one-game set. The American took two of three games against the Rush a couple weekends ago. The Americans are four points behind Rapid City in the Mountain Division but have four games in hand.

Last Game: The Allen Americans won the final game of the series in Idaho, with a 4-2-win last Saturday night. Chad Costello and Gavin Gould each had a four-point game. Francis Marotte made his return to the Americans lineup after being cleared from the Commissioner's Exempt List. Marotte stopped 25 of 27 Idaho shots to get the win. The Americans outscored the Steelheads 4-to-1 through the first 40 minutes of action. The Americans went 2-for-6 on the power play. Kris Myllari and Zach Hall each had a power play goal.

Asuchak Point Streak Ends: Allen Americans forward Spencer Asuchak saw his point streak come to an end at nine games. Asuchak had the puck on his stick in the final minute of play with a chance for an empty-net goal but fired the puck wide of the empty net. During his nine-game point streak, he had 13 points (5 goals and 8 assists).

Long time in between games: The Allen Americans have not played a game in eight days. Allen is tied with Tulsa for the fewest amount played in the division with 15. The Americans are four points behind 5th place Rapid City (19 points) but have played four fewer games. Today will be Allen's 16th game of the season.

Bibeau recalled by Seattle and assigned to Charlotte: Americans netminder Antoine Bibeau was recalled this week by the Seattle Kraken and assigned to the Charlotte Checkers (AHL). Bibeau is 2-0 with Allen with a 0.920 save percentage.

Kelly Bent Suspended: Americans forward Kelly Bent has been suspended by the team. Bent returned home after the Americans' three-game series in Idaho.

Comparing Allen and Rapid City:

Allen Americans:

Home: 1-3-2

Away: 4-4-1

Overall: 5-7-3-0

Last 10: 3-6-1-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (6) Chad Costello and Spencer Asuchak

Assists: (11) Chad Costello and Spencer Asuchak

Points: (17) Chad Costello and Spencer Asuchak

+/-: (+3) Darian Skeoch

PIM: (41) Darian Skeoch

Rapid City:

Home: 3-4-0-1

Away: 4-5-1-1

Overall: 7-9-1-2

Last 10: 4-4-0-2

Rapid City Leaders:

Goals: (10) Stephen Baylis

Assists: (15) Logan Nelson

Points: (22) Logan Nelson

+/-: (+1) Chase Harrison

PIM: (36) Garrett Klotz

