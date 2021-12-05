IceHogs Recall Cliff Watson from the Fuel

INDIANAPOLIS - The Rockford IceHogs, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the ECHL's Indy Fuel, announced Sunday that they have recalled defenseman Cliff Watson from the Fuel.

Watson, 27, returns to the IceHogs after playing in a total of 11 games for the Fuel this season. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defenseman tallied four goals, four assists and a plus-10 rating in his short time with Indy this season. After signing a 2-way contract with the IceHogs this season, Cliff has played four AHL contests earning one assist.

