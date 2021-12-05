ECHL Transactions - December 5

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 5, 2021:

Adirondack:

Add Jordan Kaplan, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [12/4]

Allen:

Add Eric Roy, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Branden Troock, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Jack Combs, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Josh Burnside, D placed on reserve

Delete Ben Owen, D placed on reserve

Delete J.D. Dudek, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/20)

Delete Chad Butcher, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/20)

Delete Antoine Bibeau, G recalled to Charlotte by Seattle [12/2]

Cincinnati:

Add Samuel Hunter, D activated from reserve

Delete Johnny Coughlin, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Frank Hora, D returned from loan to Charlotte

Add Max Zimmer, F returned from loan to Charlotte

Delete Bobby Russell, D placed on reserve

Delete Justin Nachbaur, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Delete Cliff Watson, D recalled by Rockford

Maine:

Add Jason Horvath, D activated from reserve

Delete Brycen Martin, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Dominick Sacco, F activated from reserve

Add Cedrick Andree, G activated from reserve

Delete Hunter Shepard, G placed on reserve

Delete Patrick Kramer, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Kaden Fulcher, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Delete Victor Brattstrom, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Utah:

Add Benjamin Tardif, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Trey Bradley, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Gehrett Sargis, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/5)

Wheeling:

Add Cameron Hough, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brendan Harris, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Samuel Houde, F placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Drevitch, F placed on reserve

