ECHL Transactions - December 5
December 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 5, 2021:
Adirondack:
Add Jordan Kaplan, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [12/4]
Allen:
Add Eric Roy, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Branden Troock, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Jack Combs, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Josh Burnside, D placed on reserve
Delete Ben Owen, D placed on reserve
Delete J.D. Dudek, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/20)
Delete Chad Butcher, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/20)
Delete Antoine Bibeau, G recalled to Charlotte by Seattle [12/2]
Cincinnati:
Add Samuel Hunter, D activated from reserve
Delete Johnny Coughlin, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Frank Hora, D returned from loan to Charlotte
Add Max Zimmer, F returned from loan to Charlotte
Delete Bobby Russell, D placed on reserve
Delete Justin Nachbaur, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Delete Cliff Watson, D recalled by Rockford
Maine:
Add Jason Horvath, D activated from reserve
Delete Brycen Martin, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Dominick Sacco, F activated from reserve
Add Cedrick Andree, G activated from reserve
Delete Hunter Shepard, G placed on reserve
Delete Patrick Kramer, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Kaden Fulcher, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Delete Victor Brattstrom, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
Utah:
Add Benjamin Tardif, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Add Trey Bradley, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Gehrett Sargis, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/5)
Wheeling:
Add Cameron Hough, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brendan Harris, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Samuel Houde, F placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Drevitch, F placed on reserve
