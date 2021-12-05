Cyclones Drop 4-0 Game to Fuel

Cincinnati, OH - For the second time this season, Fuel goaltender Mitch Gillam pitched a shutout against the Cyclones; this time making 36 saves en route to a 4-0 Fuel win.

The Cyclones have lost three straight and sit 9-8-0-0 on the season, while Indy picks up its second road win of the year, improving to 6-9-1-1.

- Saturday's first period featured a plethora of chances for the 'Clones, who opened the game with the first six shots and outshot Indy, 16-3 at one point, and 18-8 after 20 minutes. Gillam was superb in goal for the Fuel, who ultimately benefitted from a bounce in center that swung a puck to Jared Thomas for a breakaway goal, beating Cyclones' newcomer Cole Kehler for the 1-0 lead.

- Indy struck twice in the middle period, with another breakaway goal coming off the tape of Liam Folkes, followed by a tip-in goal on the power play from Seamus Malone, who made it 3-0 at the 16:37 mark of the second period.

- A pair of fighting majors were handed out on each side 17:29 into the frame, when Jack Van Boekel and Riley McKay fought, while Johnny Coughlin tangled with Thomas. All told, the Cyclones collected 28 penalty minutes while Indy racked up 40 minutes of time in the box.

- Cincinnati again outshot the visitors in the third period via a 12-6 margin, but Gillam continued to stand tall, denying Yushiroh Hirano, Justin Vaive, Lukas Craggs, along with the rest of the Cyclones. The team's best chance came in the final two minutes when Brett Van Os raced toward the net for a breakaway that was snuffed out by Gillam, though the Fuel had already added another insurance goal 16:32 into the period when Thomas buried his second of the night.

- Gillam made 36 saves for his 10th career ECHL shutout. He has stopped all 61 shots faced against Cincinnati this season. Kehler made 21 saves in his Cyclones' debut after being acquired from Rapid City earlier in the week.

The Cyclones conclude a three games in as many days stretch Sunday evening when they visit the Toledo Walleye.

