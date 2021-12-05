Thunder Falls Short on Sunday in Tulsa

TULSA, OK - Tulsa jumped out to a four-goal lead and held on for a 5-2 win over Wichita on Sunday afternoon at the BOK Center.

Jay Dickman and Brayden Watts scored for the Thunder. Evan Buitenhuis was helped off the ice in the second after taking a crosscheck from Eddie Matsushima.

Alex Gilmour gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 5:46 of the first. He put home a backhand near the top of crease for his sixth of the season.

In the second, the two teams combined for six tallies. Tulsa made it 2-0 at 3:42 as Dylan Sadowy scored his 10th of the season. Logan Coomes made it 3-0 at the eight-minute mark. At 16:11, Trey Phillips pounced on a rebound and increased the lead to 4-0.

Less than a minute later, Jay Dickman recorded his sixth of the year to make it 4-1. He skated coast-to-coast and fired home a shot from the slot. Buitenhuis took a crosscheck in the crease from Matsushima at 18:23 and gave the Thunder a power play. Jake Theut came into the game and played the remainder of the contest. Watts recorded his fifth of the season at 19:25 on the power play to make it 4-2.

Jack Doremus re-gained a three-goal advantage with one second left in the second. He wrapped a shot around the net just inside the right post for his seventh of the year. His goal was the final scoring in the contest as Tulsa held off Wichita in the third.

Dickman extended his point-streak to 10 games and finished with a goal and an assist. Buitenhuis started his 17th-straight game of the season.

Wichita returns home on Thursday night to start a three-game stretch against the Allen Americans at 7:05 p.m.

