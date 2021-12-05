Wings Defeat Grizz 4-2 on Saturday Night

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got 3rd period goals from Tyler Penner and Brandon Cutler but the Kalamazoo Wings got 2 goals from Erik Bradford and Trevor Gorsuch saved 34 of 36 as they defeated the Grizz 4-2 on Hispanic Heritage Night and the Teddy Bear Toss at Maverik Center.

Kalamazoo's Jake Slaker scored 10:48 into the game for his 4th of the year. The 1-0 Wings lead continued all the way through the 2nd period. Utah had 16 shots through 2 periods and 20 shots in the 3rd as they outshot the Wings 36 to 29.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous got awarded a penalty shot 30 seconds into the 3rd period. Trevor Gorsuch denied D'Astous to keep it a 1-0 game. Tyler Penner scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal 4:19 into the third. Penner has scored Utah's first goal in 4 different games, which leads the team. Erik Bradford gave the Wings a lead 6:39 into the period. 1 minute 2 seconds later Bradford scored again to make it a 3-1 game. Utah's Brandon Cutler scored shorthanded for his 9th of the season 13:53 into the period. Cutler leads the league with 3 shorthanded goals this season. Kalamazoo's Tanner Sorenson scored an empty netter with 56 seconds left to ice the game for the Wings, who's record goes to 10-5 on the season.

Utah goaltender Trent Miner saved 25 of 28 in the loss. Neither team scored a power play goal as Kalamazoo was 0 for 3 and Utah was 0 for 2. Cutler led Utah with 7 shots. He is among league leaders with 74 shots on goal. Utah's record with the loss goes to 10-7-1 on the season.

The series finale is on Monday night as the Grizz look to salvage the 3rd game of the set. Face-off is at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Eric Bradford (Kalamazoo) - 2 goals, +1, 3 shots.

2. Jake Slaker (Kalamazoo) - 1 goal, 2 shots.

3. Trevor Gorsuch (Kalamazoo) - 34 of 36 saves.

